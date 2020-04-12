Justice League Fans Want the Snyder Cut Released for Easter

It's Easter Sunday and for Christians worldwide it's a day to celebrate a central tenet of their faith, the resurrection of Jesus Christ. For the determined Zack Snyder fans, though, there's something else they want to see "rise" on Easter Sunday. Fans are once again pushing for the release of the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League and have taken to social media to show their support for the long-elusive cut of the 2017 superhero team up film. Their demand has sent the "#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague" hashtag trending as they beg Warner Bros. to release what they claim is Snyder's 214 minute true vision for the film and let fans see for themselves how things differ from Joss Whedon's theatrical cut.

Sunday's trending moment is far from the first time "Snyder Cut" enthusiasts have used social media to push for the film's release. Most recently back in March. fans organized to push for a release then, noting that with people being stuck at home due to stay-at-home orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic would be the perfect time. That clearly didn't happen, so now there's an Easter push.

Despite the ever-growing movement to release the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League and despite countless rumors about what the cut would even entail, there's been no official confirmation that whatever exists of Snyder's original vision for the film will ever be released on any platform, including HBO Max which many fans see as potentially the best chance for the film's release. Still, fans are giving it their best shot, hoping that "Zack Snyder's Justice League" will rise for Easter.

Read on for a collection of some of the voices on social medial asking for an Easter release of the "Snyder Cut" and be sure to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below.