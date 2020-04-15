Batman: The Animated Series Getting New Posters, Catwoman Figure From Mondo

Famed poster and deluxe action figure makers Mondo will return to Gotham City very soon (meaning...tomorrow!) when they debut a ton of new artwork and a new action figure inspired by Batman: The Animated Series. Originally set to be a full art show that premiered in May, Mondo and Phantom City Creative have announced that the new artwork based on episodes of the classic series will be available for purchase tomorrow, Thursday, April 16 at 11 AM (CT) via THE DROP, Mondo's merch selling portal. You can see full details on the posters and the new Catwoman figure below!

"Nobody has a grip on this iconic series quite like Phantom City Creative," the official press release reads. "Six years, dozens of posters, a gallery show, and a vinyl box set later... this still remains one of Mondo’s favorite artist/property pairings ever. PCC still have so much to say and plenty of episodes to spotlight... and this is just the beginning, Mondo can't wait to share what else is cooking in the Bat-kitchen."

Check out the regular and variant versions of both posters below along with new photos of the impressive Catwoman figure!