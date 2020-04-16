Batman: The Animated Series Getting New Posters, Catwoman Figure From Mondo

Famed poster and deluxe action figure makers Mondo will return to Gotham City very soon (meaning…tomorrow!) when they debut a ton of new artwork and a new action figure inspired by Batman: The Animated Series. Originally set to be a full art show that premiered in May, Mondo and Phantom City Creative have announced that the new artwork based on episodes of the classic series will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, Thursday, April 16 at 11 AM (CT) via THE DROP, Mondo’s merch selling portal. You can see full details on the posters and the new Catwoman figure below!

“Nobody has a grip on this iconic series quite like Phantom City Creative,” the official press release reads. “Six years, dozens of posters, a gallery show, and a vinyl box set later… this still remains one of Mondo’s favorite artist/property pairings ever. PCC still have so much to say and plenty of episodes to spotlight… and this is just the beginning, Mondo can’t wait to share what else is cooking in the Bat-kitchen.”

Check out the regular and variant versions of both posters below along with new photos of the impressive Catwoman figure!

“Episodes featuring the Scarecrow always allowed for some great surrealist imagery because of his fear toxin, and Dreams in Darkness features the best hallucination sequence of all. There’s an amazing sequence where Batman hallucinates each of his villains morphing from one to the next. It’s nightmarish stuff, and I wanted the poster to emulate that, ” said Phantom City Creative.

“Harley Quinn is a fan favourite, and this episode is one of her best. Finally deemed “sane” by the doctor’s at Arkham, Harley is free to enjoy her life. But after a small misunderstanding in a store, her day spirals out of control and causes havoc for Gotham. With this poster, I took inspiration from vintage travel posters, but instead of idyllic vistas and scenery we see the wreckage caused by one little mixup,” said Phantom City Creative.

“Based on the seminal BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES, the Catwoman 1/6 Scale Figure stays true to the animated classic. Sculpted to match the iconic style of the show with a paint scheme evoking the bold, graphic look of an animated cel. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Ramirez Studios, and painted by Jason Wires Productions, the figure features packaging designed by Brent Ashe with art by Phantom City Creative. Catwoman comes fully equipped to slink into your collection, and maybe take something from it…”

Accessories included with the figure include:, Regular Head, Smirking Head, Sneering Head, 5 pairs of hands, Isis the Cat (sitting), Coiled Whip, Flexible Whip, Spy Camera, Bat Cuffs, Large Diamond, Bag of Loot, and Jeweled Necklace. Approx. 30 points of articulation.

