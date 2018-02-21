The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: February 7 Edition

It’s new comics day’s eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Infinity Countdown: Adam Warlock #1 is written by Gerry Duggan with art by Michael Allred and a cover by Aaron Kuder. The official description is included below.

“ADAM WARLOCK IS BACK! Reborn from the realm of the dead, Adam has come seeking the Soul Stone…and the truth about what it did to him! His guide through this Infinity Quest is none other than…Kang the Conqueror?!? Be there as Adam begins down the dark trail sure to lead him into the heart of the mystery of the Infinity Stones…”

Witchblade #3 is written by Caitlin Kittredge with art by Roberta Ingranata, and you can find the official description below.

“LIFE AFTER, Part Three A missing-child case brings Alex and the Witchblade face to face with a powerful demon, and when Alex begins to suspect Ash isn’t telling her everything about the Artifact, she turns to her own sources for information, with devastating results.”

Batman White Knight #5 is written and drawn by Sean Murphy, and you can find the official description below.

“Jack’s mind and body begin to betray him as he prepares for an inevitable showdown with Batman, and Bruce himself struggles to keep his team united. As the game gets tougher, Batman seeks counsel from a shocking source-and after Wayne Manor is infiltrated, a car chase for the ages aims to curb Napier’s supercriminal crew once and for all.”

Hit the next slide for this week's top picks!

Matt Mueller: ‘Batman’ #40

Batman and Wonder Woman are walking on the edge of reason thanks to the unending hordes they’ve faced for 10 long years, and they might just cross the point of no return.

Batman #40 is written by Tom King with art by Joelle Jones and a variant cover by Olivier Coipel. The official description is included below.

“SUPERFRIENDS part four! Since the beginning, the friendship between Batman and Wonder Woman has stood at the heart of the DC Universe. Now that friendship is coming apart, and as it does, the universe itself begins to crumble. The conclusion of Batman’s team-up with Wonder Woman. (This story was previously slated to run in BATMAN #40.)”

Batman #40 is in comic shops February 7.

Jenna Anderson: ‘Green Arrow’ #37

Oliver’s done his best to protect Emiko, but even Green Arrow can’t defend her from everything, and now her life hangs in the balance. Will she rise to be the hero she wants to be? Only time will tell.

Green Arrow #37 is written by Benjamin Percy with art by Juan Ferreyra and a variant by Mike Grell. The official description is included below.

“THE RISE OF RED ARROW! All Emiko wanted to do was follow in her brother’s footsteps and be the Red Arrow, but he refused her. Now she’s taken an arrow for him and her life is in the balance. Will she survive to become Red Arrow? And will Green Arrow punish those responsible or find himself in the grave?”

Green Arrow #37 is in comic stores February 7.

Jamie Lovett: ‘X-Men Red’ #1

Jean Grey has finally returned, and she’s leading a powerful if unlikely team of X-Men in defense of Xavier’s dream.

Get ready for an X-Men series like no other, and you can see what’s in store by checking out our full review here.

X-Men Red #1 is written by Tom Taylor with art by Mahmud Asrar and a cover by Travis Charest. The official description is included below.

“THE FIRST SENSATIONAL ARC OF AN ALL-NEW TEAM OF X-MEN STARTS HERE! JEAN GREY is back! Returned to a world she doesn’t recognize, the First Lady of the X-MEN gathers an unlikely team — NIGHTCRAWLER, NAMOR and LAURA KINNEY (A.K.A. ALL-NEW WOLVERINE) — to face an evil that threatens to tear down XAVIER’s dream by any means necessary!”

X-Men Red #1 is in comic stores February 7.

Nicole Drum: ‘Snotgirl’ #9

Misty finally shows off her film, but not everyone seems to be a fan. That said, for the quality of your health, maybe don’t give her your opinion…just saying.

Snotgirl #9 is written by Bryan Lee O’Malley with art by Leslie Hung. You can find the official description below.

“From bestselling BRYAN LEE O’MALLEY (Scott Pilgrim, Seconds) and superstar LESLIE HUNG, it’s SNOTGIRL! Lottie Person is a beloved blogger who just wants to live her life. Instead, she’s getting engulfed in a messed-up mystery while secretly suffering from alarming allergies. THIS MONTH: Sun and fun at a fashion-influencer fest in the desert. The first part of a two-part adventure! It’s “WEEKEND, PART ONE!” Don’t forget your allergy pills!”

Snotgirl #9 is in comic stores February 7.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘The Walking Dead’ #176

New World Order continues, and the group at Alexandria hopes to get some answers as to who these people are and what they want. Michonne is also hoping to get some answers of the more personal variety.

The Walking Dead #176 is written by Robert Kirkman with art by Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano, and Cliff Rathburn, with a cover by Adlard and Dave Stewart. The official description can be found below.

“NEW WORLD ORDER, Part Two An audience with a different kind of Governor.”

The Walking Dead #176 is in comic shops February 7.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘Rose’ #8

Rose and her ragtag group encounter a mysterious group in the woods, but are they allies or foes? Elsewhere, is all hope lost for Prince Felix? Answers and even more compelling questions await!

Rose #8 is written by Meredith Finch with art by Ig Guara and a variant cover by Ig Guara and Loopydave. The official description is included below.

“ROSE, Part Two Imprisoned in the dungeons of Drucilla’s castle, Ila’s life hangs in the balance. A chance encounter with an old friend forces Rose to make a choice that could lead to disaster or salvation for the Guardian and her Khat. Will Sir Dante’s role as knight protector end before it can even begin?”

Rose #8 is in comics stores February 7.

J.K. Schmidt: ‘Twisted Romance’ #1

Most businesses built around love are trying to help you find it, but not Heartbreak Incorporated, and one person will try and find out the big secret behind the business.

Twisted Romance #1 is written by Alex de Campi, Sarah Horrocks, and Magen Cubed with art by Sarah Horrocks, Magen Cubed, and Katie Skelly. The official description is included below.

“Critically acclaimed writer ALEX de CAMPI teams up with some of comics’ hottest artists to create tales of love gone wrong, right, and everywhere in between. ISSUE ONE: “OLD FLAMES” In New York City in 1978, there are thousands of ways for people to get together. There’s only one agency dedicated to tearing them apart: Heartbreak Incorporated. But who is the handsome seducer who runs the agency, and what is the secret he’s hiding? Drawn by KATIE SKELLY (My Pretty Vampire). Backup comics story by SARAH HORROCKS (Goro, The Leopard) and prose story by MAGEN CUBED (Crashers).”

Twisted Romance #1 is in comic stores February 7.

Chase Magnett: ‘Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles’ #2

Hanna-Barbera characters are offering some of the best political commentary in comics today. The first issue of Exit Stage Left showed just as much promise as The Flintstones, providing sterling wit and striking metaphors. Things are only starting to heat up in this tale of anthropomorphic witch hunts for Communists though. This mini-series has the makings of something very special, blending humor, history, and mountain lions into a unique tale that feels as if it were custom made for our times.

Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles #2 is written by Mark Russell, drawn by Mike Feehan (pencils) and Mark Morales (inks), and colored by Paul Mounts. You can find the official description below:

“As his friends are blackballed from show business, the government turns up the heat on Snagglepuss, even as his play threatens to implode from within. But no matter how grave the threat, Snagglepuss lives by a single motto: the show must go on!”

Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles #2 is in comic stores February 7.

Jamie Lovett Round Two: ‘VS’ #1

A new era of war for entertainment has begun, and no one is better at that than Satta Flynn. Unfortunately, fame is fleeting, and in this world so is your life if you’re not careful.

VS #1 is written by Ivan Brandon with art by Esad Ribic and a variant cover by Ribic and Tom Muller. The official description is included below.

“War has become a spectator sport. Privately funded armies of superstar soldiers march into battle for fame, profit, and the glory of their sponsor nations. When a new generation of soldiers arrive, top gladiator Satta Flynn is about to discover how fleeting the limelight can be. From writer IVAN BRANDON (BLACK CLOUD, DRIFTER) and superstar artist ESAD RIBIĆ (Secret Wars, Uncanny X-Force) in his creator-owned Image debut, with painted color by NIC KLEIN (DRIFTER, VIKING) and graphic design by TOM MULLER, VS delivers spectacular action, darkly humorous satire, and explores our hunger for fame and our penchant for self-destruction.”

VS #1 is in comic stores February 7.

Jenna Anderson Round 2: ‘Runaways’ #6

The Runaways will finally get some answers

Runaways #6 is written by Rainbow Rowell with art by Kris Anka. The official description is included below.

“The danger that’s been stalking the RUNAWAYS since Chase brought Gert back finally pounces! The first arc comes to a climactic end and the foundation is laid for the next big story!”

Runaways #6 is in comic stores February 7.

Matt Mueller Bonus Pick: Legenderry Red Sonja #1

The swashbuckling Red Sonja returns, as her peaceful pirate life finds itself disrupted. War has a way of doing that, and it’s up to Red Sonja to keep the city and her way of life from falling apart completely.

Legenderry Red Sonja #1 is written by Marc Andrekyo with art by Igor Lima and a cover by Joe Benitez.

“Last we saw of Red Sonja of the Legenderry world, she was living the pirate’s life aboard her ship, The Nautilus. But times have changed. As she tries to rebuild her life once again, she must save the Big City from two houses divided and the star-crossed lover bringing them to the brink of war!”

Legenderry Red Sonja #1 is in comic stores February 7.