Action Comics #1052 Review: More Comics Like Action Comics, Please

Action Comics is currently in something of a new run and a new era for the title with things shifting in a major way for the entire Superman franchise back in January and it is something that this week's Action Comics #1052 may be the best example of, while also being one of the best examples for how you can have a major title function as more of an anthology – making it work from not just a structural standpoint, but also a creative standpoint. The result is an issue that works not just for Superman, but for the full roster of characters in Superman family, all while giving readers a lot to enjoy.

The issue is sorted into three stories and while arguably there is the main story for the issue, "House of Metallo" written by Phillip K. Johnson with art by Rafa Sandoval, colors by Matt Herms, and letters by David Sharpe, it would be somewhat incorrect to look at the two other stories, "Home Again" (written by Dan Jurgens, with art by Lee Weeks, colors by Elizabeth Breitweiser, and letters by Rob Leigh), and "Head Like a Whole" (written by Leah Williams, with art by Margeurite Sauvage, and letters by Becca Carey) as backups. They have just as much heft in terms of stakes and development in their narratives.

In "House of Metallo," readers pick up where Action Comics #1051 left off and see Superman go up against Metallo, which means they get an engaging fight, but what works beautifully here is that this isn't just a battle between two very powerful characters. Johnson has elevated Metallo so there is more meaning and a bit more menace in him and it works well as layered into the more complex elements of the story in this issue. Rather than have Luthor's machinations be a central issue, we have the Blue Earth movement becoming an increasing issue and, along with some commentary about anti-immigration and right-wing news bias and the intersection of all of these things in the lives they truly impact, there's a rich tapestry of humanity in the pages. The art is absolutely fantastic, too.

"Home Again" is fun on a lot of levels—when isn't kid Jon fun to read?—but Jurgens is also delivering a layered tale where readers get to see Jon be the hero even with his inexperience while there's also some interesting other developments that make this whole story have a sort of urgency to it. The art in this story has a sort of almost backlit quality to it that is superb and feels vintage. It's rare that I have a "no notes" moment when reading a story like this, but truly – no notes.

The third story, "Head Like a Whole, Part Two," however, may be the most interesting and most emotional. As we've previously established, with Power Girl having some new telepathic powers, she and Omega have teamed up to basically do telepathic therapy and the doctors are in. This time, they're working with Supergirl, and the result is a thoughtful story that takes you into the heart—and mind—of two women who are, essentially, the same person but gets to the core of their insecurities: the feelings of perfection, perception, and expectation as well as the feelings of not belonging. There's something of a gut punch to the psychology of this story and the art here is good, too. If there has to be one small "issue" with it, it's that it can at times be difficult to tell the difference between Supergirl and Power Girl – though it's possible that is intentional, even if it is a touch distracting.

Overall, while Action Comics #1052 is an issue that seems like it would center entirely around its "main" story, that it pulls off being an eloquent and wonderfully put together anthology instead feels like comics at their best. There are three classic stories with some of comics' best characters and each story has heart, action, and hope. More comic books like Action Comics, please.

Published by DC Comics

On February 28, 2023

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, and Leah Williams

Art by Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, and Marguerite Sauvage

Colors by Matt Herms, Elizabeth Breitweiser, and Marguerite Sauvage

Letters by Dave Sharpe, Rob Leigh, and Becca Carey

Cover by Steve Beach