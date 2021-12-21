Agents of SHIELD Star Elizabeth Henstridge Directing Season 2 Episode of Superman & Lois

Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge is crossing over to the DC side of things. On Instagram, Henstridge shared a behind-the-scenes photo revealing that she is directing an episode of The CW’s Superman & Lois‘ second season. In the photo, Henstridge is featured with the clapper board from the episode naming her as director, noting in her caption that it’s from the first shot and that she can’t really say much about it all, but promised that it would be a big episode. You can check it out below.

The episode of Superman & Lois isn’t Henstridge’s first time behind the camera. Henstridge, who played Jemma Simmons on Agents of SHIELD, previously directed the Season 7 episode of Agents of SHIELD titled “As I Have Always Been”. This is also not the first time that a well-known actor from another well-known franchise has stepped behind the camera for Superman & Lois. Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson recently took to Instagram herself to share that she was also directing an episode of the Arrowverse series.

Superman & Lois follows two of DC’s most iconic characters, Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they face a different sort of challenge: parenting teens while also juggling their professional lives and the task of saving the world. Season 1 of the series saw the Kent family move from Metropolis to Smallville following the death of Martha Kent as well as saw Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin) develop Kryptonian powers while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) did not.

Season 1 also saw Superman and his family take on an attempted Kryptonian invasion of Earth, of sorts when Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) is revealed to be Tal-Rho, Superman’s half-brother who has plans to restore the Kryptonian race by supplanting humans with Kryptonian consciousness. Superman is able to defeat Tal-Rho with help from the John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) from a parallel Earth, but before John Henry could depart Smallville to try to carve out a new life for himself on Earth-Prime, his daughter with the Lois Lane of his world, Natalie (Tayler Buck) arrived, setting up for an interesting new set of challenges for everyone in Season 2.

“Now, we’re going to dive into what it means for him as a parent – the things you would do for your kids, even if it means putting yourself in harm’s way,” showrunner Todd Helbing previously said of John Henry’s arc in Season 2.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. The series was renewed for a second season on March 2, 2021. Season 2 of The CW series debuts January 11, 2022.