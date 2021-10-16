Superman & Lois Releases Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Video at DC FanDome

DC FanDome returned for a second year on Saturday with the 2021 event showcasing the latest in movies, comics, television shows, video games, and more from the wide world of the DC universe. Among the exciting projects and properties celebrated at the highly-anticipated event was Superman & Lois, the latest of The CW’s Arrowverse series. During the event, fans got their first look at the show’s upcoming second season, with a set tour from series stars Elizabeth Tulloch and Alex Garfin. You can check it out below.



Superman & Lois follows two of DC’s most iconic characters, Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they face a different sort of challenge: parenting teens while also juggling their professional lives and the task of saving the world. Season 1 of the series saw the Kent family move from Metropolis to Smallville following the death of Martha Kent as well as saw Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin) develop Kryptonian powers while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) did not.



Season 1 also saw Superman and his family take on an attempted Kryptonian invasion of Earth, of sorts when Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) is revealed to be Tal-Rho, Superman’s half-brother who has plans to restore the Kryptonian race by supplanting humans with Kryptonian consciousness. Superman is able to defeat Tal-Rho with help from the John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) from a parallel Earth, but before John Henry could depart Smallville to try to carve out a new life for himself on Earth-Prime, his daughter with the Lois Lane of his world, Natalie (Tayler Buck) arrived, setting up for an interesting new set of challenges for everyone in Season 2.



“Now, we’re going to dive into what it means for him as a parent – the things you would do for your kids, even if it means putting yourself in harm’s way,” showrunner Todd Helbing previously said of John Henry’s arc in Season 2.



Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. The series was renewed for a second season on March 2, 2021. Season 2 of The CW series is expected to arrive midseason 2022.



Are you excited for Season 2 of Superman & Lois? What did you think of the new look shared during DC FanDome on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!