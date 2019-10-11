Alan Moore Reveals David Bowie Wanted to Play Rorschach in Watchmen

Next week will see the highly-anticipated premiere of Watchmen, the new follow-up series to the beloved comic of the same name. While details of the show have been kept under wraps, it’s been clear that the book’s author, Alan Moore, is not a fan the idea. HBO programming president Casey Bloys recently admitted that Moore is “not thrilled” with the idea. However, Moore is still open to talking about the history of his comic and even recently revealed to Bleeding Cool that David Bowie wanted to play Rorschach at one point. In fact, Terry Gilliam, who was originally supposed to direct an adaptation, “received several phone calls” from Bowie. The part was eventually played by Jackie Earle Haley in Zack Snyder’s 2009 adaptation and while Bowie didn’t show up in the movie, J.R. Killigrew did play the rock star in a scene.

“There’s an alternate world we can only imagine,” Moore said of Bowie playing Rorschach.

While Moore isn’t on board with the upcoming HBO series, Watchmen co-creator, Dave Gibbons, is much more receptive to what this new series aims to accomplish.

“I do know a little about it,” Gibbons shared late last year. “I’ve had conversations with Damon [Lindelof], and I’ve read the screenplay for the pilot. I don’t think it’s my place to say too much about it, other than I found Damon’s approach to be really refreshing and exciting and unexpected. I don’t think it’s gonna be what people think it’s going to be. It certainly wasn’t what I imagined it to be. I think it’s extremely fresh. I’m really looking forward to seeing it on the screen.”

HBO released the first plot details surrounding the show’s series premiere, which is titled “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”. You can check it out below.

“In an alternate America where police conceal their identities behind masks to protect themselves from a terrorist organization, Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) investigates the attempted murder of a fellow officer under the guidance of her friend and Chief, Judd Crawford (Don Johnson). Meanwhile, the Lord of a Country Estate (Jeremy Irons) receives an anniversary gift from his loyal servants. Written by Damon Lindelof; directed by Nicole Kassell.”

The series will also star Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Lous Gossett Jr. as Old Man, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Blake, and Hong Chau as Lady Trieu.

Watchmen will premiere on Sunday, October 20th at 9/8c on HBO.