Alex Ross Draws Brandon Routh as Kingdom Come Superman for Crisis on Infinite Earths

When the Crisis hits, it will be all hands on deck for the Arrowverse as they attempt to stave off the threat of the Anti-Monitor and save all of existence. That means they’ll need every Superman they can get — including Brandon Routh reprising the role after appearing on the big screen in Superman Returns, but this version will be a lot different.

Routh will apparently play a version of the Man of Steel inspired by the Kingdom Come storyline, meaning he will pull double duty as both the Atom and Superman in the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths on The CW. And to commemorate the occasion, Kingdom Come artist Alex Ross shared a new sketch imagining Routh in the role. Take a look:

This version will be much different from the one fans might remember from Superman Returns, and executive producer Marc Guggenheim even said that they won’t be able to get Routh’s original costume for the crossover.

“Every time they have a costume, they basically put it in their archives. And they don’t like to let it out,” Guggenheim said at San Diego Comic-Con. “So we won’t be able to use your original costume. We’re still figuring it out. We’ll dress you in something, obviously. If you have any ideas, we’re all ears.”

At that point, Routh unbuttoned his top and revealed he was wearing a t-shirt with the Kingdom Come version of Superman’s iconic shield, teasing what fans should expect in the upcoming TV event.

We still don’t know much about what fans can expect from Crisis on Infinite Earths when it premieres this fall, but The Flash star Hartley Sawyer, who plays the Elongated Man, teased some major developments that will change every series.

“I know pretty much as the fans know because they’re sorting all of that stuff out right now,” Sawyer said in an interview with Hollywood Life. “My understanding of it is that this one that’s coming up next year is I believe going to be the crossover to end all crossovers. It’s my understanding this is going to be the biggest crossover that we’ve ever done. There’s going to be a lot going on.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths will take place on Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman this fall on The CW.