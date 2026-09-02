Superman: The Stranger #1 Is the Superman Story I’ve Waited Years For (Review)

Superman is the world’s first true superhero. There were others before him who helped build the framework, but Superman is the character who solidified what it means to be a superhero and what that looks like. He’s been fighting crime and making the world a better place since 1938. Although his mission has never wavered, the Man of Steel has certainly changed a lot in the time since his debut. He started as a much more social-issues-focused hero, fighting corrupt senators and demolishing unsafe housing to rebuild it better. Over time, his adventures shifted much more towards bombastic, villain-centric tales, but the newest Superman comic is set to bring us back to his roots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superman: The Stranger #1 is a Black Label Elseworld set in the same year as Superman’s real-world debut. Much like his classic Golden Age origins, he’s much weaker, much more confused about what his powers are, and much more alone. It combines those lost plot elements with a sympathetic, tender interpretation of his character that is much, much more standard today than it was in the past. It leverages both aspects to create something truly special that speaks to who Superman is and what he stands for like no other comic has in years. This is the beginning of a truly special Superman story, and it needs to be read.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Pros Cons Return to Golden Age Superman sensibilities without sacrificing emotional depth Gorgeous, somber art that makes Metropolis come alive A message that resonates more today than ever

A Return to His Roots With a Super Level of Care

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This issue started with a crushed car, as Superman’s adventures always do, but despite the imagery, it opened with Clark interviewing for a job at the Daily Planet. Unfortunately, they were just bought up, and he had to settle for being a janitor. He went through the rest of his day, buying food and walking home, all while he narrated a journal entry he would write to an unknown friend who was no longer here. When night fell, he suited up as Superman, but found that stomping low-level crime just meant pushing around hungry folk. He longed to do more, to really make a difference. All the while, Lex Luthor plotted to corral the world’s scientists for an evil scheme to, in his words, protect the United States.

This story follows the very first origin for Superman, meaning that Clark was raised in an orphanage, never knowing the Kents or having a family. It’s also pulling no punches in showing just how tough things were for those without someone to watch out for them. Clark recounted living on the streets and working in a sweatshop, the injustice of which inspired him to become a reporter and expose evil where it is. He wants to spread the truth, and, much in line with his original epitaph, use his mysterious powers to become a Champion of the Oppressed. This is Superman at his most socially conscious, which is something I and many other fans have been begging for years.

Just like Superman has been returned to his roots, Lex is back to his, exemplifying the cutthroat need to rule with capital that defined his early years, all while bringing in his character from modern stories. Just like Clark is a more tender version of his Golden Age self, Lex is a mad scientist mixed with a ruthless businessman. Their parallels couldn’t be stronger, and this story is gearing up for a truly climactic confrontation when they meet. This genuinely reads like a modern classic. It’s something special in a way that you need to read to experience.

Life and Status Captured in a Somber, Beautiful Portrait

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wes Craig is both writer and artist for this miniseries, and the way he leverages that to perfectly match the art to the story is nothing short of spectacular. Everything about this issue is downright pretty. It has an almost painting-like quality, with a stylized softness that makes everything so appealing to look at. The closeups on characters’ faces, often shrouded in shadows that highlight their emotions instead of hiding them, are incredibly expressive and poignant. The real standout, however, are the wide shots. The pages showing the city make Metropolis truly feel alive from countless angles, each one telling us how the world is, and how the characters see it.

My favorite two pages have to be the transition between Superman and Luthor’s points of view. Clark’s section ends on him looking up at the city he wants to help but feels so small in comparison, with the night sky making it look even more rigid and imposing, almost immovable. Then we cut straight to Luthor, who is looking down on the city from his window. The sun is shining on the crowded, dirty streets, with a literal senator talking to him, showing us exactly what Luthor thinks of Metropolis and her people. Even more than that, the transition from Clark’s soft features to the confident, set mouth and closed eyes of Golden Age Superman sent chills down my spine in the best way.

Of course, we can’t talk about the spectacular art without mentioning Jason Wordie on colors. Everything is covered in a beautiful, almost pastel palette, bringing out the various colors and shapes of Metropolis in the best way. The vibrant red of Superman’s suit stands out so well in the darkness of night, and the stars above twinkled both brightly and so far away. The lighting here is a masterclass, especially in the little moments. This issue is built on these little moments that elevate it to something special. For me, the greatest understated coloring was in Perry’s office, with the sun streaming in through the window. It was so simple, but so beautiful.

This is one Superman story that I cannot advocate for enough. We may only be one issue deep right now, but if it keeps up this quality, then it will definitely become a comic that fans talk about for years, if not decades, to come.

Superman: The Stranger #1 is on sale now!