Robert Pattinson’s New The Batman Part II Update Means the Original Plan for the Franchise Is Already Over

When Robert Pattinson was cast in The Batman, director Matt Reeves wanted to tell a story about an inexperienced crime-fighter still finding his way. The film clearly establishes that Pattinson’s Dark Knight has only been active for two years, a stark contrast from Ben Affleck’s grizzled and world-weary version from the DC Extended Universe. The Batman earned critical acclaim and was a box office hit, so audiences definitely responded positively to watching a younger Batman in action on the big screen. For years, they’ve waited to see what comes next, and The Batman: Part II won’t hit theaters until 2028. It’s taken so long for the sequel to come to fruition that the franchise’s original plan is seemingly over.

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Speaking with GQ, Pattinson shared an update on The Batman: Part II, sharing that he’s going to be filming in London “till the end of the year.” “It’s good. I’m definitely feeling my age when fighting a lot,” he said. “I’m literally like, ‘Goddamn, this is significantly harder than it used to be.’ But it’s really fun. And I think the movie’s going to be pretty great. It’s got a really, really fun cast, but it’s a marathon.”

Will Matt Reeves’ Batman Franchise Incorporate a Time Jump?

Robert Pattinson is currently 40 years old. He will be a few months away from turning 42 when The Batman: Part II finally hits theaters. To put that in perspective, Christian Bale was 38 when The Dark Knight Rises released, and Ben Affleck was 43 when Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice debuted. Both of those films dealt with an aging Batman; Pattinson’s iteration is meant to be at the start of his superhero career or just entering his prime. That’s what makes Pattinson’s comments so amusing. He’s meant to be playing a younger Bruce Wayne, but he’s “feeling [his] age” as he deals with the physical toll of the role.

It’s worth wondering if Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga will implement a time jump at some point to accommodate Pattinson’s age. Actors have always played younger than they actually are (Tobey Maguire was in his mid-20s when he played high school student Peter Parker in Spider-Man), but perhaps Reeves will move ahead in the Batman timeline a bit in order to properly sell a Batman who’s “feeling [his] age.” It’ll be interesting to see if something like that happens in The Batman: Part II. TV series The Penguin (which takes place a week after the events of The Batman) was conceived as a bridge between the two films, meaning it’s possible The Batman 2 is set shortly after The Penguin. However, Reeves and Co. could jump ahead a couple of years without disrupting the flow of the overarching narrative too much. Plus, it could be interesting to get reacclimated with Bruce Wayne at a different part of his life.

A time jump seems logical on paper, but it might not be necessary. Being Batman is a tough job that naturally takes a toll on the body and mind. As a case in point, one only has to look at the Dark Knight trilogy; Bale’s Bruce Wayne operates as Batman for a couple of years at most from Batman Begins to The Dark Knight. He then retires after taking the fall for Harvey Dent’s crimes. When Bruce visits the doctor in The Dark Knight Rises (which takes place eight years after Batman was last seen), he’s told he has a litany of injuries, which he suffered in a short period of time. All it can take is two years for a Batman to start feeling the effects, regardless of how old his body actually is.

Reeves intends to make a third Batman film to wrap up his trilogy. Some fans were hoping the director was making Part II and Part III back to back, but James Gunn debunked that rumor, so it remains to be seen when The Batman 3 will move ahead. Hopefully, the development process is quicker than it was on Part II; if Pattinson is feeling his age now, things probably won’t get much better when he’s filming a threequel a few years from now. By that point, Pattinson might be ready to move on from the role so he can spare his body from extra wear and tear. It’s clear he enjoys playing the character, but he probably doesn’t want to be a Batman pushing 50.