AOC Comic Creators Unveil New Cover Image After Getting Cease And Desist From DC Comics

Devil’s Due isn’t shying away from having some fun with DC’s recent Cease and Desist order regarding their Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comic cover, and you can tell that from their new cover. If you aren’t familiar with the situation between Devil’s Due and DC Comics, it all started when Devil’s Due revealed a cover for its new book Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force – New Party Who Dis?. The retailer-exclusive cover featured Ocasio-Cortez in a costume very similar to Wonder Woman, and so DC said it violated its copyright. As you can see below, the new cover doesn’t sidestep the DC imagery, though it does make it blatantly clear it’s a parody.

The new cover is called the Cease & DCist Edition and was created by Joel Humberto Herrera. The cover features Ocasio-Cortez (this time in a Super Girl themed costume), llhan Omar in Batman-themed gear, and Bernie Sanders in Green Lantern-themed gear. They are standing together in front of the Capitol Building, and the text on the sides reads “A parody of a parody! Yet still somehow less of a parody than Washington! Don’t be MAD. This isn’t about any actual DC superheroes.”

The new cover will be limited to 500 issues and will be available on OcasioComic.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Raices Texas, a nonprofit organization that provides legal services to immigrants and refugees for immigration protections. You can check out the new cover below.

As for the original cover, which was illustrated by Carla Cohen and sold exclusively at Collector Cave, has long sold out through traditional means, so if you want a copy you’ll likely have to check out eBay or other secondary market options.

“The irony is, the cease and desist was already a moot point by the time we received it,” notes Devil’s Due publisher Josh Blaylock. “Regardless of it being unwarranted, as a retailer exclusive, the extremely limited amount of copies were already out of our hands. I’m assuming anyone who bought one is now awaiting trial in a Hall of Justice holding cell. Thoughts and prayers.”

You can check out the official description for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force below.

“To ring in the newest Democratic members of Congress, Devil’s Due Comics has assembled a team of acclaimed artists to create the mother of all one-off commemorative comics: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And The Freshman Force: New Party: Who Dis? sees AOC engage in a series of super-heroic mini-adventures, taking on the GOP establishment from within. To boot, this anthology comic satirically skewers everyone from President Trump to his near-endless team of morally-compromised Republican cronies. Bonus: Activities and games like “Where’s Mitch?” will take you back to a simpler time.”