Aquaman 2 Begins Filming This Summer With Mysterious Working Title

A year into the pandemic, things are starting to feel a bit more normal when it comes to movies as films resume and begin production and it looks like Aquaman 2 is gearing up to get to work as well. According to a report from Discussing Film, the sequel to 2018's Aquaman will start production this June in the U.K. and under the working title "Necrus". It had previously been reported that the film was expected to go into production in "early 2021" so this newly-reported June start isn't too far off and as recently as late January Dolph Lundgren, who plays Xebel King Nereus, indicated the plan was to film this summer.

Aquaman himself Jason Momoa also recently joked that he was getting into shape for the upcoming sequel. The actor shared on a recent Instagram story that he was eating the perfect "Aquaman diet" in a short video of himself and another person enjoying some caviar.

As for that working title, while many films have working titles with little or no connection to the actual project itself. if "Necrus" really is the working title for Aquaman 2, it does have some interesting connections to the hero. In DC Comics, Necrus is, like Atlantis, another domed underwater city but unlike its better-known counterpart, Necrus has an unstable situation with the city existing only for very brief periods of time. Referred to as the "Black City" and seemingly completely militaristic, it also has no one set location and is ruled by the tyrant king Mongo. Necrus has battled with Atlantis in the comics.

It's not clear if that interesting pocket of Aquaman lore, while fascinating, will have any bearing on the events of Aquaman 2. At this point, very little is known about the sequel other than that it will have a "horror sensibility" in it, something filmmaker James Wan told fans during last year's DC FanDome.

"Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there will be a little bit of that in this next one," Wan said when answering fan questions ahead of his appearance at the fan event. "I think it's something that's a big part of who I am, and it just naturally comes out in these kinds of films."

Aquaman 2 is currently set to open in theaters on December 16, 2022.

