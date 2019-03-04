‘Aquaman’ Passes ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ On All-Time Domestic Box Office List

Aquaman continues its box office tear, officially passing the domestic box office total of the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy from Marvel Studios. As of this writing, Aquaman has grossed $333.2 million while the James Gunn-directed flick grossed $333.17 million.

James Wan’s Aquaman has performed admirably worldwide, tallying upwards of $1.13 billion in box office receipts — good enough to break into the top twenty list of highest-grossing films of all time. Guardians, on the other hand, grossed $773 million worldwide. Aquaman trails Spider-Man: Homecoming by almost exactly $1 million domestically.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film is the best-performing movie set in Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe by nearly half a billion worldwide, though it still trails Wonder Woman by $79 million. As of now, the production has spawned both a direct sequel in addition to a horror-based spin-off based on The Trench.

Earlier this year, Aquaman star Jason Momoa took to Instagram to thanks fans for showing up to the box office.

“Mahalo everyone for making Aquaman the number one movie in the world,” the Game of Thrones alum wrote in an Instagram post. “I love you guys. I’m so proud of this movie and everyone that worked on it CHEEEEEHUUUUUUUU Aloha.”

Wan echoed the sentiment by releasing an official thank you message to fans via THR.

“Firstly, massive LOVE and THANK YOU to the fans and audiences around the world,” Wan said in a statement. “I’ll forever be indebted to Jason for turning Aquaman into one of the coolest, cinematic superheroes ever, and becoming the gold standard for this character for generations to come.”

Aquaman will be available digitally March 5th and will receive a home media release on March 26th. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, The Batman on June 25th, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6th, 2021.

How many times did you catch Aquaman in theaters? What storyline do you think the sequel should follow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!