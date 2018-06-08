‘Aquaman’ Director Delivers Perfect Response To Complaints Marketing Hasn’t Started Yet

At times it is easy to forget that DC has a blockbuster film coming later this year in James Wan‘s Aquaman, and some are crediting that to Warner Bros’ lack of advertising. Wan has the perfect response to those fears though.

Aquaman hits in December, though understandably that is more than a few months away, so the marketing rollout has plenty of time to get started. To those who are saying they aren’t advertising the film enough though, Wan disagrees, pointing to one primary example with the caption “And they say marketing hasn’t started :)”

The example he shared was a fan sharing a photo of a 25 cent vending machine. The machine held DC gumballs, and the fan had managed to get the Aquaman gumball with the logo on the front. Granted, it isn’t going to take the job of say a poster or trailer, but at least it is something right?

And they say marketing hasn’t started 🙂 https://t.co/vBqTThvRIM — James Wan (@creepypuppet) June 8, 2018

Fans have already received glimpses of the official Aquaman poster, and Wan has also teased the full trailer is right around the corner. The film is already shot, but is now in post-production, concluding a rewarding but difficult shoot.

“It’s a very technically challenging shoot to be on,” Wan said. “Working with water, and even the dry-for-wet sequences are very complex. … Our equivalent of two people sitting around chatting in the underwater world is super complicated. You have to think about CG with the hair, and how their clothing moves, how are they floating, what kind of rig we put them on and all that stuff. “

The hard work is hopefully going to pay off, and fans shouldn’t be too worried about the rollout of marketing. Justice League inundated fans for a while and released to mediocre box office, while Wonder Woman saved the major push for marketing until the last month or so before it released and it paid off in spades. Granted, the movies were also quite different, but a concentrated push closer to seems to be the way to go.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Randall Park (Stephen Shin), Michael Beach (Jesse Kane), Ludi Lin (Murk) and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), and is directed by James Wan, and is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on December 21, 2018.