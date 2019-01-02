‘Aquaman’ Passes ‘Wonder Woman’ At Global Box Office

Aquaman dove into theaters before the new year came around, and it seems the DC Film is hitting it big in 2019. According to a new report, the numbers are in for the film’s global box office, and Aquaman just outran Wonder Woman.

Earlier today, totals for the New Year’s box office came in, and they pushed Aquaman past a point of no return. The film just crossed the $200 million mark domestically. The haul ticked up Aquaman to $822 million total, pushing it right above Wonder Woman. (via Variety)



If you will remember, Wonder Woman stepped out into theaters with a strong opening in 2017. The film ended its box office run with a stunning $821 million total. Aquaman has since outdone Wonder Woman overall, and it has its international box office appeal to thank. The seaworthy feature has earned $600 million overseas so far and has become the second most-successful superhero film ever in China with Avengers: Infinity War leading the pack still.

Wonder Woman is just the latest film that Aquaman has shown up at the box office. Recently, Venom and Solo were taken down a peg by Arthur Curry, and they are joined by other films like Suicide Squad.

With its box office haul mounting, fans are simply waiting for news to come down on a sequel. Warner Bros. and DC Films know a hit when they see one, and Aquaman is all but begging for a continuation. Not long ago, a report by The Hollywood Reporter hinted a sequel was in talks with the studios, but no official word has been given on such a project.

“According to strong early tracking, [Aquaman] is expected to earn an impressive $65 million in its domestic debut and top Mary Poppins Returns and Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. That number gave Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich enough confidence to begin talks on a sequel (though no writer has been commissioned yet),” the site shared.

Now, it looks like box office predictions for Aquaman have gone above and beyond what industry experts expected. It seems like it’s just a matter of time before Warner Bros. takes the plunge with Arthur Curry once more, and it sounds like fans from all over would be down to join in on the ride.

Aquaman is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.