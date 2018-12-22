‘Aquaman’: How Does Arthur Get His Classic Comic Costume?

DC Comics fans were happy to see Jason Momoa get the classic costume from the comics in Aquaman, and here’s the rundown on how he got his iconic look.

Big spoilers incoming for Aquaman, so if you haven’t seen it yet do not look any further! Well, unless you want to, which in that case feel free.

Aquaman and Mera make it through the lethal Trench and end up on a mysterious island. The portal that took them there sent them careening through, and Mera is pulled up from the water by someone dressed like one of the Trench but obviously somehow different. This is revealed to be Atlanna, who hugs Arthur and reveals she has been stranded here ever since being sacrificed to the Trench all those years ago.

She reveals that further inside is where Atlan sits on a throne holding the Trident of Atlantis (also known as the Trident of Neptune in the comics), waiting for the right person to come and inherit its power. To do so though someone has to pull it out of his hands, and the ground before him lays the skeletons of many who failed to do so.

Well, it doesn’t help things that Atlan and the Trident are guarded by an ancient beast known as the Karathen, who tells Arthur how fruitless his current task is. She bats him around like a plaything but he gets some licks in, though the fight is not going well. Before the Karathen can strike again though Aquaman uses his telepathy to halt the Karathen in its tracks. No one since Atlan has been able to communicate like that, and so the Karathen allows Arthur to walk up to Atlan and the Trident, which is brimming with power. He grasps the Trident and takes it from Atlan’s hands, and with it, the body of Atlan disintegrates, leaving his armor (also orange and green) on the ground.

Aquaman then emerges from the tomb with the Trident in hand and slams it down on the ground, revealing the adopted armor and colors of King Atlan, which is the classic costume of Aquaman fans have come to know.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

