Jason Momoa Reveals How ‘Justice League’ Characters Influenced Aquaman

Warner Bros. is about to give Aquaman his first solo movie, but this isn’t the first outing for star Jason Momoa. Aquaman already joined the Justice League, and those other DC heroes left a mark on the Atlantean hero.

During a press visit to the Aquaman set, Momoa discussed which Justice League heroes left the biggest impression on Aquaman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think everyone has really a lot of examples,” Momoa said. “I mean, me and Cyborg are definitely very much watching out for each other in the sense that I don’t trust him and he doesn’t trust me. I think we learn a lot from each other, you know what I mean? Wonder Woman, she’s easy on the eyes, so I’m going to listen to her a little more [laughs]. Bruce, I like to just, you know, ‘I don’t really wanna hear it. I’ll do it, not because you said, but I’ll do it.’

“And Ezra, I mean, Flash, he’s great ’cause it’s just like a little brother. Which, in life, he is my little brother. We have a great time. I’ve known him for very many years. It’s a great dynamic and we’re all so different and so complimentary of each other, too, I think.”

Given this reflection, some may wonder why the Justice League isn’t there to help Aquaman throughout this new adventure. Momoa has a very practical answer for that.

“I think it would cost a lot of money, probably. [laughs]. I don’t think we got it in the budget. But, I think it would be great. At some point, I’m pretty sure, if this does well and if that does well, probably the same thing that happened with Marvel, you know what I mean?”

As for whether we may see an unexpected new DC Comics character or two, producer Peter Safran remains evasive.

“Still up in the air,” Safron says. “Still up in the air. I know that it’s always fun to do that. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

Aquaman director James Wan previously spoke about building on what was established in Justice League.

“I really think what has been really fun, and I think for moviegoers, not just the fans, is when they see this film, they’re not just seeing a world of DC. They’re literally seeing a world within Aquaman itself,” Wan said. “Just within the world of Aquaman, just creating the different kingdoms, like the different world, the machines that drive the world. They transport the animals that live in this underwater world and all that stuff. So I’ve never made a movie that is so heavily designed to this extent, and it was really awesome just being able to come up with really interesting things, and just run with it. And when the film comes out, I think you’re going to see how crazy big it is.”

Aquaman opens on December 21st.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.