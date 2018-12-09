‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa on the Snyder Cut: “F*** Yeah, I Want to See It”

Ever since Justice League premiered in theaters with a studio-approved edit with a lot of help from Joss Whedon, many fans have clamored for Warner Bros. to release a version that honors director Zack Snyder and his vision.

Those fans can count Jason Momoa among their numbers, because he too wants to see the fabled Snyder cut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with MTV News in promotion of his latest DC Comics movie Aquaman, Momoa was asked about his thoughts on a different edit of Justice League that’s more in line with what Snyder wanted. Momoa provided a frank response that shouldn’t surprise anyone.

“I’m obsessed with [the Snyder cut] too,” responded Momoa when asked about fans who have campaigned for the film’s release.

“That’s just one thing that sucks with our business, where you just can’t speak your mind. But yeah, f*** yeah I want to see it,” Momoa added.

That version of Justice League would have set up the events of Aquaman in more detail, rather than simply ending with the heroes going their own way after the the battle against Steppenwolf.

Momoa previously revealed details of Snyder’s plans for Aquaman’s sendoff, detailing how it would tie into the upcoming solo film.

“In Zack’s cut, we had it where I was with Vulko and Mera and I say that I have to go home, and they say ‘There’s a force coming,’ and that I need to help,” Momoa said to WSVN-TV. “And I’m like ‘I’m going home to see my dad,’ and so I get in the back of a pickup truck, pound a bottle of something, and off he goes, the wanderer, you know what I mean? So that was kind of like the end of ‘Justice League‘ where I was going – and then we cut to me coming home and run into a submarine and bang oh! Then go see pops and I think he’s just going to get rooted again; I think he’s been gone for so long it’s just him trying to kind of come back to his roots…”

Warner Bros. originally put all of their eggs into Snyder’s basket, hoping the visionary director would kick off a shared universe that could rival the success found at Marvel Studios. Instead, the poor reception of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice caused them to change course, cancelling their plans to have a two-part Justice League series with Snyder at the helm before cutting him out of the process.

Snyder’s films received mixed reactions, but in the wake of his departure from Warner Bros.’ DC Comics universe he has cultivated a sizable fanbase through his frequent updates on the obscure social media platform Vero.

His casting decisions continue to live on with Jason Momoa finally getting a solo film, when Aquaman premieres in theaters on December 21st.