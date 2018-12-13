New ‘Aquaman’ Clip Shows Orm Threatening Arthur

The big-screen debut of Aquaman is still only a little ways away, but a new clip highlights the film’s conflict in a pretty major way.

The new clip, which you can check out above, highlights the dynamic between Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Orm the Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson). As Aquaman fans have already seen from the film’s trailers, that comes about in a unique way, especially since both have drastically different outlooks on the relationship between Atlantis and the surface world.

“He’s kind of an eco-warrior,” Wilson said in a previous interview. “He’s got a very clear gripe with the surface world, which has been polluting his oceans for centuries. And that’s something for me — I’m sure for you too — that’s very easy to understand. If somebody was just constantly polluting our air and ruining how we lived…”

“It’s so rooted in the environment and that’s what Orm hates,” director James Wan echoed. “He hates how we treat one another, treat the planet with so little regard. And the idea here is that all the crap from the surface world literally rolls down to him and his people. And he’s just sick of it.”

Meanwhile, Arthur will be coming to terms with both his human and Atlantean origins, something that Momoa was excited to bring to life on screen.

“I’m a big fan too. So, you just geek out,” Momoa told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “I can’t believe I’m running through, y’know, six thousand people with a trident over my head barefoot, I mean- check that off the f*****’ bucket list. [laughs] No one else is ever gonna do that again. I take those moments like that and there’s gonna be a great moment-my character really hasn’t gotten to the point of where he’s the king yet, so it’s really fun to see all of his quirkiness and his screw-ups and his jaded here-and-there and he’s gonna learn so much before he actually does become the king, we haven’t got there yet. It’s gonna be fun to see him as a king and really take that on, y’know.”

“We can hear all certain things in our life, it’s just the moment we’re really ready to hear them.” Momoa continued. “Your parents can tell you all kinds of stuff until you actually go through it. So, I think from his Mom to his Dad to Vulko to his girl, Mera, I think once everyone-he’s heard these things, but it’s the moment that he stands alone and they live within him and he goes from being a man to a king. That’s the beautiful, that’s the one thing I love about this story.”

