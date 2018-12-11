‘Aquaman’: Nereus and Ocean Master Face Off in New Clip

The hype is getting pretty high for DC’s Aquaman, and a new clip is here to show us what to expect.

The clip, which you can check out above, sees Orm the Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) meeting with King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), as the possibility of a war with the surface world looms overhead.

Aquaman will see Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) try to regain control of an object that will unite the seven underseas kingdoms, all while dealing with Orm and his complicated motivations.

“He’s kind of an eco-warrior,” Wilson said in an interview earlier this year. “He’s got a very clear gripe with the surface world, which has been polluting his oceans for centuries. And that’s something for me — I’m sure for you too — that’s very easy to understand. If somebody was just constantly polluting our air and ruining how we lived…”

Of course, there’s a bit of serendipity in having Wilson bring Orm to life, seeing as he played a role in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen film.

“I did Watchmen before, a minor comic you may know,” Wilson joked during an interview with ComicBook.com. “I really backed into comics through Watchmen. I did not grow up reading comics. Growing up, Superman was Christopher Reeve and that defined my superhero. After Watchmen, I got into it. I always wanted to know, too, what these movies were that were coming out. So I read all of Captain America, Thor, all the Marvel movies. I just wanted to see what these movies were going to be, where they were going to be pulling stuff from. When I got this, I started going through Orm, and through New 52 once we zeroed in on which Orm we were, where his backstory was because it’s obviously completely different from the original, him being the half-Atlantean. I love that he’s the purebred, it makes his fight even better. So then I read every storyline from then.”

And Lundgren’s Nereus, who is the father of Mera, will be tied into that conflict in an interesting way.

“It is good to be king.” Lundgren explained in a previous interview. “Basically, I try to keep the peace down there along with Amber Heard, who plays my daughter. She’s trying to convince me to join the right side. Then you have Nicole Kidman as Aquaman’s mother [Queen Atlanna]. We’re trying to avoid war between the surface dwells and the people of Atlantis.”

