‘Aquaman’: Internet Reacts to First Look at Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna

The first look at Warner Bros.’ Aquaman has elicited quite a reaction from fans, and it looks like some have already found their favorite character.
The Entertainment Weekly cover for Aquaman debuted this morning, providing the first look at Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) in costume. As the day has gone on, additional stills from the film have been released, one of which shows Atlanna protecting a young version of her son, Arthur (Jason Momoa).
Videos by ComicBook.com
Considering the amount of love the Internet has for the award-winning actress, it’s safe to assume that they’re enjoying this look at her latest superhero venture. Here’s a round-up of just a few of those responses.
@ItsDavery
Nicole Kidman tho… pic.twitter.com/mRHIA7cITZ— Amateur Watcher (@ItsDavery) June 14, 2018
@RainbowPearls_
Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna will be the death of me and that’s perfectly okay— Mi Louise (@RainbowPearls_) June 14, 2018
@MarcSnetiker
Nicole Kidman queen of hydration https://t.co/RY9HpsrIp5 pic.twitter.com/nJXfBoIEIB— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) June 14, 2018
@nicolekidwman
nicole kidman is already a real life queen but as queen atlanna omg really beautiful pic.twitter.com/djtZBKkoxw— t. (@nicolekidwman) June 14, 2018
@CarlosLvarez
Nicole Kidman is so gorgeous! ❤️ #AQUAMAN pic.twitter.com/bgQUoBU2mr— Carlos (@CarlosLvarez) June 14, 2018
@poetdamerons
WHAT!? Are we not going to talk about NICOLE KIDMAN as Queen Atlanna???? GAY FOR THAT pic.twitter.com/VsjGvqAYHX— wishful drinker (@poetdamerons) June 14, 2018
@salmattos
Not a single member of actress stan Twitter told me that Nicole Kidman would be in Aquaman(!!!!!!) pic.twitter.com/OSutipL1nB— ?アグレッサル [AggresSal]? (@salmattos) June 14, 2018
@ThisJayThomas
I also can’t believe that Nicole Kidman’s character stole Cerebro from Professor X. It’s clearly not made for underwater use. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/rqL6rEmhoW— Jay Thomas (@ThisJayThomas) June 14, 2018
@tymichaeljohns
Nicole Kidman is in aquaman !! Literally what can’t she do ??— Ty (@tymichaeljohns) June 14, 2018
@keatonkildebell
Me: 50-year old Nicole Kidman is playing 38-year old Jason Momoa’s mother in AQUAMAN even though it would’ve been far more interesting & sensible to have her play his love interest.— keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) June 14, 2018
Also me: LOOK AT HER HEADPIECE pic.twitter.com/NjrJ2u7mnI