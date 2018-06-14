‘Aquaman’: Internet Reacts to First Look at Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna

The first look at Warner Bros.’ Aquaman has elicited quite a reaction from fans, and it looks like some have already found their favorite character.

The Entertainment Weekly cover for Aquaman debuted this morning, providing the first look at Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) in costume. As the day has gone on, additional stills from the film have been released, one of which shows Atlanna protecting a young version of her son, Arthur (Jason Momoa).

Considering the amount of love the Internet has for the award-winning actress, it’s safe to assume that they’re enjoying this look at her latest superhero venture. Here’s a round-up of just a few of those responses.

@ItsDavery

@RainbowPearls_

Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna will be the death of me and that’s perfectly okay — Mi Louise (@RainbowPearls_) June 14, 2018

@MarcSnetiker

@nicolekidwman

nicole kidman is already a real life queen but as queen atlanna omg really beautiful pic.twitter.com/djtZBKkoxw — t. (@nicolekidwman) June 14, 2018

@CarlosLvarez

@poetdamerons

WHAT!? Are we not going to talk about NICOLE KIDMAN as Queen Atlanna???? GAY FOR THAT pic.twitter.com/VsjGvqAYHX — wishful drinker (@poetdamerons) June 14, 2018

@salmattos

Not a single member of actress stan Twitter told me that Nicole Kidman would be in Aquaman(!!!!!!) pic.twitter.com/OSutipL1nB — ?アグレッサル [AggresSal]? (@salmattos) June 14, 2018

@ThisJayThomas

I also can’t believe that Nicole Kidman’s character stole Cerebro from Professor X. It’s clearly not made for underwater use. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/rqL6rEmhoW — Jay Thomas (@ThisJayThomas) June 14, 2018

@tymichaeljohns

Nicole Kidman is in aquaman !! Literally what can’t she do ?? — Ty (@tymichaeljohns) June 14, 2018

@keatonkildebell