‘Aquaman’ Review Embargo Date Announced

The hype for DC Films’ Aquaman is growing by the day, and now fans know when they can expect the first official thoughts about the film.

A recent tweet from Fandango’s Erik Davis, which you can check out below, reveals what the official embargo dates will be for the DCEU film. The first social media reactions will be released on Monday, November 26th, at 2pm PT, while the full reviews will debut on Tuesday, December 11th, at 11 am PT.

THIS JUST IN: The first day of ticket pre-sales for #Aquaman at @Fandango has topped the first day of pre-sales for #Venom. Additionally, the official embargo is now set. Expect social reactions on Monday, Nov. 26 at 2 pmPT and full reviews to drop on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 11 AMPT pic.twitter.com/A1JgA7PS6m — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 20, 2018

Aquaman will see Jason Momoa bring to life a complex version of the DC Comics hero, as he grapples with his place in both the surface and underwater worlds.

“I mean the whole thing about him, I wanted him blue collar,” Momoa previously told reporters. “He’s raised with his dad, worked on bikes, worked on old cars with his father and at a certain age he’s given this gift. He doesn’t know how to deal with it. His dad doesn’t want him in the water, ’cause he doesn’t want him taken away. The only thing he does know is that his mother was killed. He wants nothing to do with these people. F****** hates ’em. And, I wanted to see what kinds of jobs he did when he left his dad’s house, y’know, working on big oil rigs. He can go underneath and he saved people and he hasn’t saved people. And the side he can’t cope with is his human side. That’s what makes him great. That’s what’s gonna make him a great king is his humanity.”

The film’s star-studded cast also includes Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Temura Morrison as Thomas Curry, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus.

Assuming that critics and audiences enjoy Aquaman (which seems to be likely, based off of early projections, it sounds like the film’s creative team has a plan in place for sequels.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa said in a recent interview. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

“There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well,” director James Wan echoed. “There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore.”

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.