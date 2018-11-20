‘Aquaman’ Director Reveals How Much of the Film Is in Full IMAX

If you are hoping to see Aquaman on the biggest, most high definition screen possible, you’re in luck. Not only will James Wan‘s DC blockbuster be presented in IMAX theaters, but the director has just confirmed that a majority of the film was shot in IMAX ratio as well.

On Tuesday, a fan on Twitter asked Wan just how much of Aquaman was filmed with IMAX cameras, following the release of Aquaman’s final, eye-catching trailer.

“Roughly 90%,” Wan replied. “Nearly the whole movie. Seriously.”

The use of the IMAX cameras is growing in the world of superhero movies as of late. In addition to the movies that have been presented in the mega-sized format, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War was shot entirely with IMAX cameras. With Wan’s bold vision for this underwater adventure, it’s no surprise to learn that the majority of it was shot with the best technology possible.

Although this is Aquaman’s first solo movie, the character had a substantial role in 2017’s Justice League. Earlier this year, Wan told ComicBook.com about how he planned to incorporate the story that Momoa’s character told in that film, while still keeping true to his own vision.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.

“So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman is set to hit theaters on December 21st.