Aquaman Star Amber Heard Frees the Nipple in New Photoshoot

It will probably be a few years until we see Amber Heard play Mera again in the DC Extended Universe, but the actress recently showed a more candid side of herself in a new magazine shoot. On Thursday, Heard took to social media to share a look at her latest photoshoot for Interview Magazine, which is part of a collaboration with Saint Laurent Paris. The photo, which has over 400k “likes” on Instagram alone, shows Heard wearing a Saint Laurent blazer without a shirt underneath.

This is just the latest time that Heard has appeared in Interview after she previously graced the cover of the magazine in 2015. In this latest interview, Heard speaks about her experience being an actress, and with deciding which parts of her life to make public.

“It’s a weird thing for an artist to do, especially one from my generation who didn’t necessarily grow up with social media.” Heard tells the magazine. “I’ve only had social media for two years. When you’re in the public eye, you become used to being fiercely protective of your image and your private life, and protecting that from being used against your best interest. And that creates a relationship with privacy and having to fight for said privacy. I think that’s why people are sometimes reluctant to join social media. But I have to say that since being a part of it, I realize that for all those years I missed out, I was just one of the only people not weighing in on my life.”

Heard has been an advocate for feminist causes – including LGBT equality and domestic and sexual violence – for several years now, something that definitely carried over into her taking the role of Mera in the DC Extended Universe.

“[Mera]’s a leader. She has integrity,” Heard told reporters during a visit to Aquaman‘s set. “Her and Arthur are very different, in fact, that’s part of what causes a lot of, you know, they don’t necessarily fit at the beginning. They’re constantly going back and forth and they earn this relationship with one another throughout the film as they learn to respect each other, given their vastly different approaches to life. Mera, for instance, unlike Arthur, has a very solid constitution, a strong sense of self, who she is, what her role is, what her position is. And the sense of duty and honor that she uses to approach all of the situations of her life is one that I respect and really like, and I admire that.”

“Mera’s her own woman,” Heard continued. “She’s her own superhero. She’s not Aquawoman. She’s Mera. Part of what got me, you know when I first talked to Zack [Snyder] on the phone about the prospect of doing this film, he said, ‘She’s a warrior queen. Basically, you get a sword and a crown’. And I was like, ‘OK, you know how to pitch to your audience.’ Alright, I’m listening now. I don’t want to be a damsel. I’ve played a range of characters as diverse as I’ve been able to. Being a woman, especially a bit of a young woman in this industry, raising myself in this industry, it’s been limited, but I’ve done the most with what I can. Especially considering that the one thing, the one element they all have in common is that they’re driven or powerful in their own right.”

Heard is expected to return to the DCEU in Aquaman 2, which will arrive in theaters on December 16, 2022.