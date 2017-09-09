Nicole Kidman Teases Her ‘Aquaman’ Role

DC Extended Universe fans might have to wait a while to see Nicole Kidman‘s performance in Aquaman, but it sounds like her character will have quite an aesthetic.

Kidman hinted at her character’s appearance during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. And as she explained, portraying Arthur Curry/Aquaman’s (Jason Momoa) mother, Atlanna, required an ethereal and royal look.

“I got to be [like] a mermaid!” Kidman revealed. “I got to be a queen, I got to wear a crown…I have a particular way of looking.”

But with James Wan behind the camera, Kidman teased that Aquaman fans will get to see a different, more grisly side to Atlanna as well – one that she had fun playing.

“I got to lie on a rock with my hair strewn, and blood.” Kidman added. “And I kind of liked it.”

It’s unclear exactly what that hint means for Kidman’s role in the film, considering Atlanna’s comic history. The character first debuted in 1959’s Adventure Comics #260, which chronicled the early years of Arthur’s life. After being washed up in a hurricane, Atlanna fell in love with a lighthouse keeper named Tom Curry, and gave birth to Arthur.

In the Earth-One continuity, Atlanna slipped into a coma shortly after giving birth to Arthur. Tom believed she was dead, and cast her off into the sea. She reemerged years later, convinced that she needed to kill her son for being a savior of both land and sea. She attacked Arthur alongside her robot, Poseidon, and Orm The Ocean Master, but was killed in the resulting battle.

It’s unknown if Aquaman will follow this badass side of Atlanna’s story, her more complex Prime Earth origins, or if she simply will end up dying early on in Arthur’s life. But with Kidman already teasing that she’s playing a “warrior”, it isn’t out of the question that she could take on that larger role. With Aquaman footage already beginning to be screened – including at this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con – here’s hoping we won’t have to wait too long to see how she fits into the film.