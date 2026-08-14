The Green Lantern Corps Just Got a Game-Changing Upgrade

The Green Lantern Corps have long stood as the protectors of the universe. With their willpower-empowered rings, these heroes have patrolled every known galaxy, fighting to preserve justice and peace wherever they go. They can create virtually anything they can imagine, and they never know when to give up, which is a combo that makes them some of the strongest people in reality. A Green Lantern Power Ring is already referred to as the strongest weapon in the universe, but they aren’t the only mighty Power Rings out there. There’s an entire spectrum of emotion-powered Lanterns, and they’ve recently banded together to save the universe like never before.

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This new united Corps draw their power from the Emotional Entities, and they just granted every Lantern a power boost unlike anything we’ve seen before. Green Lantern Corps (2025) #19 had the united Corps battle against an army of new and improved Manhunters while Guy Gardner, the chosen bridge between the Entities and the Corps, unlocked a whole new level of strength: Chrome Lanterns. This power was soon spread to everyone with a ring, even including a new Emotional Well they can all draw this strength from. The Chrome Lanterns are here to stay, and they’re more powerful than any Corps before them.

Every Emotion Brings Power to Beware

The Manhunters came to Oa to claim the power of every Emotional Entity, but Guy Gardner, the Allsight, wasn’t going to let anyone take or abuse the Entities. Not the Manhunters in their plot, or the Lanterns to protect themselves. He convinced the Entities to lend the Lanterns their full strength in exchange for safeguards about their protection. The deal struck, they passed on their incredible power, first to Guy and Jessica. Their uniforms were transformed into a chromatic sheen, and they could harness the power of every light, just like a White Lantern. After they won the day, they created a new oath that covered the entire Emotional Spectrum, passing this power onto every Lantern.

This is an absolutely massive power boost, but it does have clear limitations. For one, it’s chrome instead of totally white, which shows that every emotion is present, but they’re not balanced or taken to their maximum level. The new oath mentions mastering one emotion and tempering others, showing that while they can tap into every level of light, they are still strongest with their normal color. Also, this appears to be a temporary form the Lanterns can tap into, as they all shift between this new look and their normal forms throughout the story. Still, even with these limits, every Lantern in the universe just got access to way more weapons than ever before, and they are going to change how everything works.

A New Frontier With Unlimited Imagination

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To say that this power is a fundamental change to how the Lantern Corps work would still be an understatement. This lets them tap into every color there is, sans white and black. Kyle is still the universe’s White Lantern, although currently his powers function similarly to the Chrome Lantern boost, as he can only maintain the form for a limited time. However, the difference is that Kyle has mastered every part of the Emotional Spectrum, while the other Lanterns each control one and use the others sparingly. Still, this opens the door for a new frontier like we haven’t seen since the Emotional Spectrum was introduced.

The fact that every Lantern can harness at least some power from each emotion means that they can train to become stronger with each of them. In time, this could lead to individuals who become masters of more than one color. This could result in Lanterns who wield multiple rings, or even another White Lantern, in time. Overall, this is the first step towards breaking down the barriers between the several Corps. It opens the door for understanding more than ever before, as everyone is given the chance to learn how it feels to wear a different ring. This could set them all on a journey to a single chromatic Corps, and I cannot wait to see what they do with this.

What do you think of the new Chromatic Lanterns? This is either going to be the first step of a massive status quo change, or an amazing idea that will die just as quickly as it appeared.

Green Lantern Corps #19 is on sale now!