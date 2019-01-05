‘Aquaman’ Passes ‘Batman v Superman’ To Become Biggest DCEU Movie Ever At Box Office

Aquaman continues to bring in money at the box office, and with its latest push, it has now taken the crown when it comes to the DCEU, including Batman v Superman.

So far Aquaman has brought in $887.6 million at the box office, and with that total, it has now surpassed the previous record holder of the DCEU Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (via Box Office Mojo). Batman v Superman held the highest box office worldwide of all of Warner Bros. and DC’s current film offerings with $873.6 million, and at this point Aquaman is likely on its way to $1 billion, cementing that record until either Shazam! or Wonder Woman 1984 can possibly surpass it.

Worldwide Aquaman and Batman v Superman make up the top 2 DCEU slots, followed by Wonder Woman ($821.8), Suicide Squad ($746.8), and Man of Steel ($668), with Justice League taking the bottom run with $657.9 million.

Now on the domestic front, this list looks a little different (well, except for Justice League being at the bottom that is). Wonder Woman holds the top spot with $412 million, followed by Batman v Superman ($330 million), Suicide Squad ($325 million), Man of Steel ($291 million), and then Aquaman, which currently sits at $238 million. When all is said and done Man of Steel could fall to it, but it remains to be seen if it can catch Suicide Squad or Batman v Superman. Wonder Woman is a reach though, but you never know.

Also, this doesn’t mean it is the biggest DC film of all time, at least not yet. Worldwide it currently sits at #3, but the competition isn’t very far off, and it’s in good company. The Dark Knight Rises sits at #1 with $1.084.9 billion, while The Dark Knight is at #2 with $1.003 billion. At its current clip Aquaman could very well end up surpassing both when the final tickets are counted, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Warner Bros. has to be happy with the results, especially after the disappointing reception to Justice League. Both Shazam! and Wonder Woman 1984 have a positive buzz around them so far, so here’s hoping that DC can build on Aquaman’s success in 2019.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman is in theaters now.