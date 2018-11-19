Aquaman Gets His Own Pinkberry Frozen Yogurt

It snowed in certain parts of the United States this week, but that’s not stopping Pinkberry, a chain best known for their refreshing frozen yogurts, from releasing a summery new treat in honor of Aquaman.

The highly-anticipated DC Extended Universe film, which stars Jason Momoa (who won our hearts playing Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones) in the titular role, is the first film in the series to be released since Justice League came out last year.

Warner Bros. is pulling out all the stops when it comes to marketing and that extends to the frozen yogurt game. According to a report by Chew Boom, the new flavor is Pineapple Colada, which is the perfect way to celebrate an underwater king, but a strange way to kick off the holiday season.

Apparently, the “new tart flavor is available on its own, or as part of a combination called Aquaman’s Pineapple Colada Wave.” This Atlantis-inspired combo features the Pineapple Colada with an added bonus of fresh sliced pineapple and metallic-toned sprinkles.

If you’re a pineapple person who is ready for a nice winter chill, this new dessert is only available until January 4th. However, according to Bustle, Piña Colada and Pineapple are regular, year-round flavors on the menu, so if you fall in love with the limited edition treat, you can still create a similar concoction throughout the year.

In addition to getting some tasty goodness named after him, Aquaman is having a solid week. Early reactions to the film have been positive, which is a relief considering the movie is coming off the heels of Justice League, which was met with mediocre reviews.

The studio also released new posters this week, which featured Momoa and Amber Heard (who plays Mera) in costumes that live up to the character’s classic, original comic look.

The next DCEU installments will be Shazam! (starring Zachary Levi), Birds of Prey (starring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and the long-awaited Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 (which is bringing back Gal Gadot as the lead).

Aquaman is directed by James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7) and stars Jason Momoa Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ludi Lin, Dolph Lundgren, Djimon Hounsou, Natalia Safran, and Michael Beach.

Aquaman will hit theatres on December 21, 2018.