‘Aquaman’ Trailer 2 Reveals First Look at Dolph Lundgren

We got a brand new trailer for DC’s Aquaman at New York Comic-Con, and it gave us our first full look at Dolph Lundgren’s King Nereus.

About midway through the trailer, we see Orm (played by Patrick Wilson) speaking to someone. The camera then pans over to show he is talking to Lundgren’s King Nereus, and that trademark red hair is in full force. We had previously seen him on the cover of the San Diego Comic-Con Den of Geek cover, but he is fully shown here, and you can definitely see the similarities between him and Mera in that regard.

Both characters are from Xebel, a nation built out of rebellion to the Atlantean King. They would leave and form their own city under specific laws they created, and they take those laws very seriously, though things there aren’t nearly as strict or uniform compared to Atlantis.

Typically Nereus has been against the ruling guard of Atlantis, so it remains to be seen why he is talking to Orm here. Is he being recruited by Orm to fight against the true heir (Arthur) or are they fighting a war against each other, with Arthur and Mera trying to restore peace? Lots of questions, and thankfully we don’t have to wait too much longer before we find out.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, ‘Aquaman,’ starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king,” the movie’s summary reads.

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.

What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments!