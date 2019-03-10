‘Arrow’s Emily Bett Rickards Breaks Her Silence Over The Show Ending

News broke this week that Arrow will end with its upcoming eighth season this fall and while several of the series’ stars have shared their feelings about The CW series ending, it’s now Felicity Smoak actress Emily Bett Rickards‘ turn.

Rickards took to Instagram on Friday to share her thoughts along with a touching photo of the cast from what appears to be San Diego Comic Con last year.

“I’ve been trying to find the worlds to simply say what the last seven years have meant to me, and I believe this photo sums it up!” Rickards wrote.

She goes on to write about everything the show has given her, including her relationships with the rest of the cast as well as her experiences playing Felicity.

“Without this show I would have not met the inspiring people pictured here nor those I have gotten to work with and get to work with every day,” she continued. “People who have become my family. I’m excited to see what is in store for the story we have been telling.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Amell revealed via social media that Arrow would be returning for a ten-episode eighth season this fall and that, when it concludes, it will mark the end of the series.

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” producers Beth Schwartz, Greg Berlanti, and Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

With Arrow‘s currently in Season 7 and plenty of mysteries yet to unfold before the season finale in May, it will be interesting how Arrow works its way to an ending. Thus far, fans know that Oliver and Felicity have a child together. It was revealed this season that the mysterious Blackstar seen in flash forwards is, in fact, their daughter Mia Smoak and while things currently don’t look like they played out particularly well for the couple popularly referred to “Olicity”, Rickards told TV Guide late last year that she thinks no matter what the couple goes through, fans stand by them because of how honest the relationship is.

“I hope that it’s because it’s honest and working towards a place of what we all sort of want and where we can see ourselves bettering ourselves,” Rickards said. “I don’t know what the magic equation is to writing something that hits somebody at a certain time. We’re so grateful. I mean I really like them as a couple, I’m pro-them as a couple.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

