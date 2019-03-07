‘Arrow’ Star Colton Haynes Addresses Series Ending

If you’re having a lot of feelings about Arrow ending after its upcoming eighth season, it looks like one of the series’ stars is right there with you.

Colton Haynes, who plays Roy Harper on the long-running The CW series, recently took to Twitter to react to the series announcing its conclusion. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Haynes expressed that “it’s been such a blessing” to be involved with the show, which he thinks has had “a beautiful journey”.

Sad to say that #Arrow will be coming to an end after a 10 episode Season 8. Thank you to all the fans who’ve watched. It’s been such a blessing to be a part of this incredible show ❤️ What a beautiful journey — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) March 6, 2019

As fans will remember, Haynes played a pretty prominent role on the show for its first three seasons, as Roy Harper evolved to be Arsenal, the sidekick of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Haynes departed the show for mental health reasons, only to return as an older version of Roy in Season 7’s flash-forward sequences.

“I got a call from Greg Berlanti, and he said ‘Hey’.” Haynes explained to ComicBook.com during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “I was shooting [American] Horror Story at the time. And he said ‘If you want to come back, you’re welcome to come back. We have a great idea.’ And it’s the craziest idea. Roy Harper’s coming back in a way that no one is going to understand. It’s amazing, and I was like ‘I can’t wait to be around my friends and my family!’ And so I, of course, jumped at that opportunity.”

“You guys have no idea what’s happening with Roy Harper.” Haynes revealed. “It’s a crazy storyline, I can say. It’s nothing like he’s been before. It’s going to shock [so many people]. I’m shocked right now. It’s going to shock a lot of people. Roy’s not the same person. I can’t say much, but we’re returning back to our roots on the show. Not the characters, but the show — We’re going back to how we were a couple of seasons ago. But it’s going to just be so good. Beth Schwartz, our new show runner, is just — She’s a dream. She’s changing everything and she’s making everything the way I think the show was at the beginning.”

With Arrow‘s showrunner previously stating that the flash-forwards will stay for the rest of the series, it will be interesting to see what role Haynes ends up playing in the show’s final batch of episodes.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.