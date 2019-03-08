‘Arrow’ Star David Ramsey “Can’t Wait” For Fans to See Final Season

The news of Arrow officially nearing its end has become pretty bittersweet, but it looks like one of the series’ stars is already looking ahead.

David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle/Spartan, recently tweeted a photo of him holding up eight fingers, in response to the series being renewed for an eighth and final season. In the caption, Ramsey thanked the show’s fandom, and expressed that he “can’t wait” for everyone to see what the remainder of the series has in store.

What an awesome ride! @arrow fans have been the best any actor could’ve asked for! Thank you for helping me bring John Diggle/Spartan to life!!! Love all of you! Can’t wait for you to see what we have in stock for you. Let’s end on a high, shall we? #ARROW pic.twitter.com/CDfjpCTNqA — David Ramsey (@david_ramsey) March 6, 2019

Ramsey has portrayed John Diggle since Arrow‘s inception, becoming one of the most trusted allies and friends of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

“He’s surprised that [Oliver is] not dead.” Ramsey told ComicBook.com during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “That he actually made it six years as a vigilante. I think, also, that he would be surprised that he became kind of a costumed vigilante himself. I think that he would be surprised at that.”

In recent years, Ramsey has even contributed to Arrow behind the camera, directing the “Past Sins” episode of Season 7.

On Wednesday afternoon, Amell revealed via social media that Arrow would be returning for a ten-episode eighth season this fall.

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” producers Beth Schwartz, Greg Berlanti, and Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.