Arrow: Willa Holland’s Thea Queen Returns in “Leap of Faith” Photos

The beginning of the end for Arrow kicks off on Tuesday with the eighth and final season premiere of the popular The CW series, but before the show takes its final bow there’s a lot of ground to cover Now, in new photos from the upcoming third episode of Arrow‘s eighth season, “Leap of Faith”, fans are getting their first look at the return of Willa Holland as Thea Queen as well as another glimpse of Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) legacy with images from the show’s future timeline showing Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) in a dangerous situation.

The photos from “Leap of Faith” also show the return of Talia Al Ghul (Lexa Doig) and appears to show Oliver, Talia and Thea making their way through some sort of catacombs. The images have a very familiar feel to them, reminiscent of Oliver’s time with the League of Assassins. It’s something that fits in with what executive producer Marc Guggenheim has previously said about the final season being sort of a “greatest hits” as the show makes its way towards the end and the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re basically revisiting our greatest hits in the episodes leading to the crossover,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim recently said.

“Episode 1 is like season 1, episode 2 is about a very specific part of season 3,” Amell added. “Episode 3 is about a very specific part of the latter half of season 3. Every episode feels like an event. It feels like a limited series.”

You can read the synopsis for “Leap of Faith” below and then read on for photos from the upcoming episode.

WILLA HOLLAND GUEST STARS — Reunited with his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea (guest star Willa Holland) find themselves searching through a familiar maze of catacombs. Meanwhile, John (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) partner on a special ops mission. Katie Cassidy directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Elizabeth Kim.

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Leap of Faith” debuts October 29.

Connor Hawke

Oliver Queen

Thea Queen

Talia Al Ghul

Thea Queen

Talia Al Ghul

Talia, Thea, and Oliver

Thea, Talia, and Oliver

Thea, Talia, and Oliver

Oliver and Talia

Mia and Zoe

Zoe

Mia

Mia