Arrow’s Final Season Gets an Epic New Logo

For The CW‘s Arrow, it was truly the beginning of the end at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday with the DC Comics inspired television show taking the stage and debuting the trailer for the upcoming eighth and final season. It’s a trailer that both took a look back at where it all started, highlighting the journey Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) has taken from his return from the “dead” in Season 1 all the way to The Monitor’s (LaMonica Garrett) arrival and the first notes of the end in Season 7 as well as given fans a peek at what that final season will entail, but it also gave fans something else: an epic new logo.

At the end of the Arrow Season 8 trailer, the screen cut to the familiar appearance of an arrowhead coming onto the screen. Normally, that arrowhead arrives with the Arrow title quickly behind it, but this time, the logo cycled through the arrows of the first seven seasons with all seven of them coming together in a crown-like formation before the series title landed on top of it.

Now, some fans will point out that this new logo doesn’t incorporate all of the previously used series logos and that is correct. Over the course of the series there have been several specialty logos, including one that featured logos for all of the members of Team Arrow and one that featured a lightning bolt representative of The Flash just to name a few. Still, the “parade” of previous logos definitely drives the point home that we are at the end of a journey and it’s an end that executive producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com is one that sort of came about organically, allowing the show to be able to go out on top and on its own terms.

“Once you start staring down the barrel of a Season 8 these conversations just quite frankly start to happen organically, and you know Stephen [Amell] was at the end of his deal and it’s like ‘what are we going to do? How long are we going to do this for?’ And for my money, I felt it was time, you know, and I think Greg [Berlanti] felt that way, I think Stephen felt that way,” Guggenheim said. “I think we all sort of collectively came to the same conclusion which is let’s go out on a high note. People are still talking about the show, which is hard in its eighth season of any show. People are still talking about it and then it becomes production budgetary things that really gets you into the tall grass but for me I felt like let’s end the show when we can still produce the show that we have all come to know and love and not try to change the show to make it work when it otherwise can’t.”

Arrow returns for its eighth and final season on Tuesday, October 15th at 9/8c on The CW.