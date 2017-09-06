Arrow Season 5 Episode 5: Human Target Clip Released

Tobias Church is a man who typically gets what he wants, and unfortunately for Oliver Queen, that means his head on a platter. The thing is, it’s not Green Arrow he’s targeting, but rather the Mayor of Star City.

In the newest clip for “Human Target”, Church seems to have made a new enemy in the mysterious Prometheus, who doesn’t like to repeat himself evidently. After another warning, he lets an arrow fly but is stopped by Church’s newest hire, who is skilled in the vigilante ways himself.

Church also has Wild Dog imprisoned, so it makes sense that Oliver brings in some additional help in the form of Human Target, who’s particular set of abilities will come in handy.

You can watch the new footage in the video above.

DC COMICS’ CHRISTOPHER CHANCE AKA HUMAN TARGET TEAMS UP WITH OLIVER — When Tobias Church (guest star Chad L. Coleman) captures and tortures one of Oliver’s new recruits, Oliver must turn to an old friend, Christopher Chance (guest star Wil Traval) AKA the Human Target, for help.

Based on the characters from DC, ARROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Supergirl), Marc Guggenheim (Eli Stone, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters), Andrew Kreisberg (The Flash, Supergirl), Wendy Mericle (Desperate Housewives, Eli Stone) and Sarah Schechter (Supergirl, Blindspot).

“Human Target” episode of Arrow will air Wednesday, November 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.