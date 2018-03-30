‘Arrow’ EP on If SPOILER Could Return

Arrow fans said goodbye to a fan-favorite tonight — but it sounds like that story might not be finished quite yet.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “The Thanatos Guild”, below!

The episode saw Team Arrow dealing with a new threat, which was introduced by an ominous warning from Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law). As she explained, Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) had formed a rogue band of League of Assassins members in the months before his death, which became known as the Thanatos Guild.

The leader of that group, Athena (Kyra Zagorsky), had traveled to Star City, in search of a map that led to some sort of ancient treasure, and the Thanatos Guild believed that Thea would be able to help unlock it. This proved to be quite a problem for Thea, who had decided to leave Star City with Roy Harper (Colton Haynes). She and Roy reluctantly decided to help solve the problem with the Thanatos Guild, tracking down the map, and ultimately figuring out that it led to the existence of three new Lazarus Pits.

This excursion made Thea realize that she didn’t want to end her vigilante days just yet, and that she would follow Nyssa to track down the remaining pits. Roy agreed to travel along, and the trio departed together.

While fans had speculated some sort of exit for Thea, it’s safe to say that this end result isn’t what fans were expecting. And according to Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim, the circumstances certainly leave the door open for her to return in some way.

“Really, honestly, it’s totally up to Willa.” Guggenheim told Entertainment Weekly. “One of the things that I love about Arrow — and I think this is true for the other superhero shows as well, but I think Arrow‘s really shown a capacity for it — is no one is ever gone. Even the characters who have been killed off are never gone. People can come back in a variety of different ways here.”

The idea of Thea, Nyssa, and Roy hunting for three new Lazarus Pits certainly sounds like something Arrow fans would be interested in getting updates about. And Guggenheim hinted that it could be explored in some capacity, whether on a future season of the show or in some other form of media.

“In Thea’s specific example, there’s a whole storyline left to explore.” Guggenheim continued. “We haven’t started thinking about how to do it in season 7 or beyond. I think we know Willa’s just finished Arrow, she’s looking to see what other opportunities are out there for her. But I love this idea of Thea, Roy, and Nyssa making an unlikely trio, exploring a different part of the Arrowverse, a different corner of the Arrowverse. It would be a shame not to revisit it. At the same time, we’ve also shown that we can tell Arrowverse stories in other mediums: animated, comic books, and prose novels. There are those avenues open to us as well. So I don’t know what the future holds, but there are potentials out there.”

