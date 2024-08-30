Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Free Game

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users have a new free game to download. The free Xbox game in question hails from the year 2020, a year that treated gamers to the likes of Persona 5 Royal, Call of Duty: Warzone, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, Half-Life: Alyx, Crusader Kings 3, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, DOOM Eternal, Demon’s Souls Remake, Factorio, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Mortal Kombat 11, Cyberpunk 2077, and much more. In the modern era, 2020 was comparatively quite stacked in terms of game releases. The new free Xbox game is not quite of this caliber though, but it did release the same year as these games.

The mystery game was specifically released on August 18 by Shadow Lair Games, the developer of the game who also served as the independent publisher. If that doesn’t connect the dots, the game is FuzzBall, a party for up to four players. Below, you can read more about the game and check out an official trailer for it:

“Roll, dash, bash and smash in this playful 4 player brawler,” reads an official description of the game. “Play as one of six FuzzBalls, these small animal plush toys roll into balls of fluff to move around and knock their enemies off a selection of seven unique stages.”

Given the genre, there is no content length that can be given to FuzzBall. That said, those interested in getting all of its Achievements — which total 10 — will need to fork over two to three hours, though this range can vary depending on the skill of the player in question.

At the moment of publishing, it is unclear if this free download is a permanent offer or a limited time deal. The lack of information suggests the former though.

