Tonight’s ‘Arrow’ Title Is a Major DC Comics Easter Egg

Easter eggs aren’t uncommon in the Arrowverse. Nearly every week on any of The CW‘s DC Comics-inspired shows, viewers can find references and nods to not just DC Comics but popular culture as well. But every so often there’s reference that is particularly clever, and that’s the case for the title of tonight’s episode of Arrow.

The episode is entitled “Docket No. 11-19-41-73”. As the episode will see Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) head to court on charges of corruption and obstruction of justice, using the docket number as the title makes sense. However, those numbers in the title aren’t random. They are deeply rooted in Green Arrow‘s comic history by referencing the character’s first appearance.

The character Green Arrow first appeared in More Fun Comics #73, published in November 1941. That’s right, “Docket No. 11-19-41-73” refers to Green Arrow’s first ever appearance. The story, “Case of the Namesake Murders”, is written by Green Arrow creator Mort Weisinger and introduced both Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and his sidekick, Roy Harper/Speedy. In the story, Green Arrow and Speedy try to solve murders at something called The History Club — a social club for people who happen to have the same names as famous historical figures. The story is a little weird and the villain is a little lacking — the killer turns out to be Ezra Samson, who was just killing members to embezzle money and Green Arrow’s pursuit of Samson ends with the villain dying in a car crash. Green Arrow punctures one of his tires, causing Samson’s car to crash through a barrier and off an embankment.

It should also be noted that More Fun Comics #73 has a couple of other interesting elements. Illustrated by George Papp, Oliver has brown hair in this story, though he will appear with blonde hair in every other issue and story going forward. It is also the first appearance of Green Arrow’s car, the Arrowplane. Yes, it’s a car. Yes, it was called Arrowplane, though it would later be referred to as Arrowcar.

While a murder caper with the History Club may be fun, it’s not in the cards for tonight, but fans are in for another treat. The episode features a guest appearance by Colin Donnell, who played Tommy Merlyn in Season One.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.