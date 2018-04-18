‘Arrow’: Stephen Amell Shares Ominous Photo From Season 6 Finale

The season finale for Arrow is still several weeks away, but series star Stephen Amell is sharing a sneak peek photo of the episode and hints at trouble for someone on the show.

Amell shared a photo on Twitter that shows his character, Oliver Queen, sitting at a hospital bedside. As for who is in the hospital bed, that’s blocked out, but it seems to hint that someone gets hurt in the season six finale. This goes double when you add in the caption “finales destroy me”. Check out the tweet below.

We already know a few things about the season finale that kind of make this photo make sense. Showrunner Marc Guggenheim recently said that the season finale would be both unconventional and completely change the series.

“The show fundamentally changes in the finale and I think you’ll see there’s stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you’ll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season,” Guggenheim said. “We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season.”

Amell himself has also said that something happens that closes out the season that the show won’t be able to take back. While fans have speculated that could mean that Oliver finally gets his Iron Man moment and reveals himself as Green Arrow, others have speculated that it could mean that Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) could be seriously injured, die, or, potentially, reveal that she’s pregnant as each of those would be something the show wouldn’t be able to go back on. With Oliver sitting at someone’s hospital bedside — and not looking horribly broken up — it’s not impossible that the Felicity theory is accurate.

It’s also not impossible that someone else is injured. The heroes on Arrow are dealing with a particularly challenging villain in Ricardo Diaz and with the team fractured, Oliver impeached as mayor, and Diaz welcoming all manner of criminal enterprise into Star City — he did say that they needed to get the word out that the city is “open for business” after all — there are endless possibilities for what this photo might mean.

Whatever happens in the finale, it will be an interesting path getting there. As we’ve seen in the promo for this week’s episode, Oliver will move forward with his decision to take on Diaz alone, a choice that may not have unexpected fallout.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

What do you think will happen in the Arrow season finale? Sound off in the comments!