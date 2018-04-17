‘Arrow’ Star David Ramsey Shares His Mom’s Hilarious Reaction to Diggle’s Break up With Oliver

Arrow recently saw two characters’ relationship being put through the ringer, and it looks like it’s sparked quite a reaction.

David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle on the The CW series, recently shared an adorable exchange between himself and his mother. As the texts showed, Ramsey’s mother wasn’t sure how to feel about Diggle parting ways with Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) operation in the recent episode “Brothers in Arms”, and asked Ramsey to tell the writers to put the duo back together.

MOM:What so now you broke up with Oliver? Again?

ME:Yes, and this time it’s gonna be for a while..

MOM:No, baby, you can’t leave him out there like that.

ME:I know Mom but-

MOM:Shhh! Tell the writers to stop it! Y’all belong together! — David Ramsey (@david_ramsey) April 17, 2018

Oliver and Diggle’s “break up” – which essentially sparked from a conversation about each man’s motivation for vigilantism – took some fans by surprise when the episode aired a few weeks ago. And judging by Ramsey’s recent comments, it sounds like Diggle’s decision could stick.

“Diggle has made a firm choice in his life about where his place is with the team,” Ramsey explained during a recent interview. “This is something he’s discussed with his wife, so this is a major, fundamental move.”

But even then, it sounds like the fractured segments of Team Arrow could mend some of their woes, as the threat of Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) looms larger.

“They’ll come back together — and listen, by the way, they come back together to work together even before all things are solved,” Ramsey recently told ComicBook.com. “We’re still after the same bad guy. It’s just these teams, new Team Arrow, Oliver Queen, John Diggle with A.R.G.U.S., they feel as if there’s more than one way to get them. But they come back together and work together as a unit to take down Diaz.”

“So this isn’t a situation where you have these three entities existing in the same city kind of working their own angles.” Ramsey continued. “They come together. But in terms of just the original Team Arrow that people have kind of fallen in love with, that will take time to kind of fix. And part of the purpose is to get Oliver on an island by the end of this episode, get him alone….So they’re taking our heroes to a very secluded place.”

Are you still reeling from Oliver and Diggle’s “break up”? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.