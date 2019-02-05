Paul Blackthorne Teases Quentin Lance’s Return to ‘Arrow’

It looks like Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) is gone but not forgotten within the world of Arrow.

Blackthorne recently took to Twitter to hint that he could be making an appearance in tonight’s Arrow installment, which will be the show’s landmark 150th episode. In the tweet, which you can check out below, Blackthorne said that it was “a pleasure and a privilege” to be included.

I believe Mr Quentin Lance will be popping up tonight on @CW_Arrow A pleasure & a privilege!#Arrow150 #Arrow — Paul Blackthorne (@PaulBlackthorne) February 4, 2019

With the 150th episode, “Emerald Archer”, expected to center around a documentary about Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Star City’s other vigilantes, it certainly doesn’t seem impossible that Quentin could factor into some sort of archival footage, despite the fact that the character is now deceased.

Of course, Quentin famously met his end in Arrow‘s Season 6 finale, when he died from complications in surgery after he was shot by Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). While Blackthorne’s exit from the show had been announced weeks before, it’s safe to say that his departure resonated with fans and fellow Arrow cast members.

“I love Paul so much.” Katie Cassidy Rogers, who plays Laurel Lance/Black Siren, explained to ComicBook.com before the Season 6 finale. “He’s such an incredible actor and person. He and I got really close, I think he would probably say I was the closest one to him. So, he’s gone, but I mean…is he really gone?”

“It’s sad, it really is.” Cassidy continued. “It makes me sad because we all worked so hard for so long. It just kinda sucks when it’s like…He’s an OG. He was there from day one, I was there from day one, with Stephen, David, and Willa… Let’s hope that there’s a way to work him back in.”

While Quentin’s death has been a driving factor for Laurel throughout the season, it largely hasn’t really been addressed within the Arrowverse as a whole, particularly with his daughter Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) on Legends of Tomorrow.

“You know, I don’t know. I may be going onto Arrow.” Lotz teased in November of last year. “I don’t know. It’s something I think that could come back at any time, kind of. Because, obviously, when someone you love like your father passes away, that’s something that will affect your whole life. So even though we haven’t dealt with it now, I still think it’s possible that we would revisit it, but we haven’t yet. There’s so much to do in this season and in this world, and so many characters. It’s hard to fit it all in there, but I’d like to. I’d like to.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.