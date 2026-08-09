My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Finale First Look Trailer Revealed With No Season 4 Hopes Yet

My Adventures with Superman has reached the end of its run with Season 3 on Adult Swim, and the first look at its finale has been revealed as fans don’t have any word on a potential fourth season yet. My Adventures with Superman has been one of the coolest new projects to hit Adult Swim of the last few years. Offering a brand new take on Clark Kent and his friends in his early career as Superman, the anime inspired series has given fans three strong seasons thus far with all kinds of new spins on DC Comics icons.

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The future of the animated series is unfortunately in question with Adult Swim, however, as DC Studios might have some different plans for the future of their various franchises. My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is officially coming to an end next week as Supergirl and the others try and take on the dangerous Eradicator without Superman’s help, and you can check out the first look at the finale below (as shared by @swimpedia on X) to get a feel for how it’s going to end.

Tune into Toonami on Saturday, August 15th at midnight to catch the season finale of My Adventures with Superman Season 3, "The Return"! pic.twitter.com/k3PgzLT8BN — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 9, 2026

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Episode 10 is titled “The Return” and is currently scheduled to make its debut on Saturday, August 15th on Adult Swim’s Toonami block at midnight EST. The episode will then be made available for streaming with HBO Max the next day, and this could be the end of this animated series overall. While there is a lot of interest from fans and the creators behind the scenes in continuing with this show, it’s out of their hands as it’s DC Studios’ choice to make.

My Adventures with Superman showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher unfortunately confirmed during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 this past July that the series has yet to be confirmed for Season 4. Explaining that due to the animated series now being under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios umbrella, it’s ultimately going to be up to them whether or not the show gets to return for a fourth season in the future. And there’s a lot of hope that it does.

My Adventures with Green Lantern to Expand the Universe With DC Studios

Courtesy of DC Studios / Warner Bros. Animation

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of the third season, Brandan Clogher revealed that in the pitch for the third season, they had also pitched it with a potential Season 4 in mind, “When we pitched season three to the studio, we did pitch it with a season four. Hopefully, if we do get a renewal, we are ready for that.” Even teasing further ideas to expand the canon even more than that, there’s a lot of interest from all those involved in making it happen.

Even if the main series does not continue, the world is set to expand with My Adventures with Green Lantern now in the works with DC Studios. After revealing the first look at Jessica Cruz in an early episode of the third season, My Adventures with Green Lantern will star Moana voice actor Auli’l Cravalho as the titular hero with some new adventures of her own. A release window or date has yet to be announced for the spinoff as of this time, but it would be nice to see it launch alongside a new season of My Adventures with Superman in the future.

HT – @swimpedia on X