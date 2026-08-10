After Absolute Martian Manhunter, These Are the 5 DC Characters We Need to See Deniz Camp Take On Next

Absolute Martian Manhunter is one of the greatest things I’ve read in years. Writer Deniz Camp was able to take the concept of the Martian Manhunter to an entirely new place, creating a story that was massively imaginative, with an impeccable emotional core. Camp has become one of the most popular comic writers in 2026, with his work on books The Ultimates and Assorted Crisis Events making him a true superstar. Camp’s success led DC Comics to giving him an exclusive contract, announcing at San Diego Comic-Con that he would reunite with Absolute Martian Manhunter artist Javier Rodriguez for Batman: Shadow of the Bat. The company giving an A-lister Batman is the most DC thing ever, with fans excited for the writer’s rendition of the Dark Knight.

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Camp at DC is one of the most tantalizing gets imaginable. The writer is able to invest his works with a sense of realism that really makes his stories pop in a way that is unique in the comic industry. The DC Multiverse is full of amazing characters that Camp would be able to do amazing things with. Batman is a great place to start, but hopefully it won’t be the only place he stays, as there are plenty of other characters he feels better suited for. Here are five DC characters we want to see Camp tackle next and hopefully we’ll get to see some of them sooner rather than later.

5) The Question

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The Question was created by Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko for Charlton Comics, the character at first being influenced by Ditko’s libertarian objectivist beliefs. That’s the reason that I want to see Camp write the character; he’s known for his left-wing political beliefs. If you look at the history of the Question, you’ll see that the character is amazing when worked on by people with left-wing beliefs; DC’s ’60s hippie firebrand Denny O’Neil took the character and redefined him in the ’80s after the publisher got their hands on the Charlton characters. The Question is all about conspiracies and Camp would do an amazing job with this kind of character. The places that he could take the Question could make the character into a superstar again. DC has been giving the character a minor push in recent years, with both Vic Sage and Renee Montoya making more appearances across the DC Multiverse in 2026 and putting an A-lister like Camp on the character would be a huge boon. The Question will always sell books and putting Camp on the hero would pay dividends for DC and readers.

4) The New Gods

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DC has some amazing cosmic heroes, with the New Gods being one of the most interesting parts of the DC Multiverse. Created by Jack Kirby, they were gods for a new age, battling against the forces of Darkseid and the foul world Apokolips. Mister Miracle, Big Barda, Orion, Lightray, Highfather, Bug, and many more are some of the coolest characters ever created and readers have been treated with Ram V writing 12 astounding issues in 2024 and 2025. V is going to do more New Gods with returning artist Evan Cagle in the future, but after V’s done with them, there’s no one better than Camp to give readers some more New Gods adventures. We’ve already seen Camp work on Kirby creations in The Ultimates, so it would be amazing to see what he would do with the New Gods. The New Gods have never been as popular as they should have and Camp writing them could finally bring them to the rarefied air they deserve to be in.

3) Shade the Changing Man

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Another entry in this list, another Ditko-created character. Rac Shade was an alien from the world Meta, using the Madness Vest to fight evil as Shade the Changing Man. The character never got very popular, though, and would eventually fade away. However, the ’80s British Invasion would see writer Peter Milligan take the character and modernize him, putting him on a road trip across the US, battling the American Scream, a Metan named Wizor who secretly traveled to Earth. It’s this conception of the character that I think would work so well with Camp. The writer loves using comics to talk about contemporary American society and Rac, the Madness Vest, and the American Scream all fit into what Camp does best. The American Scream is meant to be the dark side of the spirit of America, blended with the darkest parts of the world of Meta. A superhero battling the darkness in the American soul? Yeah, that’s everything you could want Camp to write.

2) Superman

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Superman is the DC hero. While he doesn’t sell as well as Batman (honestly, who does?), he is the heart of the DC Multiverse, the one hero that all the rest orbit around. Camp doing Superman is basically everything you could want. Superman is a character who is all about helping the most people he can. There’s a purity to the character and it would be interesting to see how Camp would deal with the Big Blue Boy Scout. He’s also often looked at as a symbol of the United States, which is something that Camp could have a lot of fun with. Camp has shown how well he can do big action; The Ultimates and Absolute Martian Manhunter are two very different kinds of comics, but the one thing they share is some insane action sequences. Since we’re getting Camp on Batman, it only makes sense that we eventually get to see his rendition of the Man of Steel.

1) Animal Man

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Animal Man was a Silver Age DC character who had animal powers. He was as bargain basement as you can imagine and faded away. After an appearance in Crisis on Infinite Earths, the character would disappear again, but would be chosen by Scottish scribe Grant Morrison when they came over to DC during the British Invasion. Morrison took the character and just added so much to him, making the hero into one of the most beloved DC characters ever. After Morrison left the book, the character would soldier on for a few more years in the ’90s before being cancelled. Since then, the character has only had one more series, from writer Jeff Lemire in the New 52, and it’s long past time that the character got another series. One of the most important parts of Animal Man is his family – his wife Ellen and children Cliff and Maxine – and Camp proved that he could make superhero family dynamics sing in Absolute Martian Manhunter. Animal Man is at his best with a powerhouse writer and that’s Camp’s stock in trade. He’s the perfect creator to bring the hero back to prominence.