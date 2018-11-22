‘Arrow’ Showrunner Teases Do Not Want to Miss Episode

Arrow‘s seventh season has taken things into some pretty new territory, and it sounds like fans should definitely keep an eye on where things go next.

Showrunner Beth Schwartz recently took to Twitter to tease tonight’s episode, which is titled “Due Process”. As Schwartz put it, fans “DO NOT” want to miss the installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You DO NOT want to miss tonight’s episode! //t.co/zzg8CbnJl3 — Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) November 19, 2018

Fans will surely speculate about exactly what makes this episode a must-see, especially considering all of the mysteries that Season 7 has already introduced. For one thing, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is still stuck inside a SuperMax prison, and just recently escaped psychological torture at the hands of the prison doctor.

“After the premiere, we really isolate Oliver,” Amell told ComicBook.com at the beginning of the season. “He goes a long time without interacting with really any familiar face. I have enjoyed the couple of visitors that I’ve had. I actually had one recently with a character that I haven’t had a sit-down scene with in some time, and it was really fun to work with them again.”

And of course, there’s still the nature of the new Green Arrow, whose identity has become a point of contention amongst fans of the show.

“I can’t really tell you which way the new Green Arrow [lands], but Dinah and Rene will be arguing that point for a little bit. They’ll be on different sides for a little bit,” Schwartz recently explained. “We’ll definitely unveil and explore before the end of the season, for sure.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Due Process” below!

“LAUREL STEPS IN TO HELP OLIVER

Slabside becomes even more dangerous after a guard is murdered and everyone is a suspect. Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) enlists help from a surprising source in her pursuit of Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) flexes her muscles as the District Attorney.

Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkhoff & Tonya Kong.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.