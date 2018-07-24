‘Arrow’ Episode 702 Title Revealed As “The Longbow Hunters”

Arrow‘s sixth season finale introduced The Longbow Hunters to the Arrowverse and now it sounds like the group of villains will take center stage in the second episode of the show’s seventh season.

Showrunner Beth Schwartz revealed the title of the episode in a photo shared to Twitter today revealing that the episode is titled “The Longbow Hunters”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of the show’s sixth season, Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) mentions the Longbow Hunters as being his new allies. When Diaz gets thrown into the water by Black Siren’s (Katie Cassidy) scream, it’s revealed at the episode’s end that he’s managed to escape and is seen sitting with some unseen allies — presumably the Longbow Hunters — as he watches news of Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) arrest. The scene seemed to imply that the villains would play a role now that Oliver is off to prison.

Then, at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, it was revealed that Red Dart, Kodiak, and The Silencer would be the specific villains making up Diaz’s villain team as they terrorize Star City in the absence of Green Arrow and will be played by Holly Elissa, Michael Jonsson, and Miranda Edwards respectively.

For those not familiar, Arrow‘s version of The Longbow Hunters is inspired by the team that debuted in Green Arrow (Vol. 5) #31 from July 2014 in the storyline “The Outsiders War, Book 6: Spoils of War”. In that story, the team was assembled by Richard Dragon — Ricardo Diaz’s comic book counterpart — and was comprised of Count Vertigo, Brick, Red Dart, and Killer Moth.

Exactly how The Longbow Hunters will factor in the upcoming season remains to be seen, but one thing that fans can expect is that the show will be facing a major shift, something that series star Stephen Amell is on board with.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

Are you excited to see The Longbow Hunters come to television during Arrow‘s seventh season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.