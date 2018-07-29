‘Arrow’ Cast Teases What’s Next for Team Arrow in Season 7

It sounds like Arrow will be taking things into uncharted territory in its upcoming seventh season — and that could have a major effect on the show’s ensemble.

The cast of Arrow recently teased what fans can expect in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. As fans will remember, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) ended up revealing his identity as the Green Arrow to the public, a choice that also put him within the confines of a supermax prison. While it’s unclear exactly how Oliver will get out of that problem, it sounds like there will be quite a lot of challenges on the outside as well.

“I think the idea is that, now with him being in prison, we’re having to interpret the idea of fighting for Star City.” Rick Gonzalez, who plays Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, explained in the interview. “Continuing to move forward and do what we need to do to help the city. But how do we interpret that? How does that come about? The choice of me being behind the mask, do I do that, how do I do that, or do I not do that so we’ll see that throughout the entire season.”

“I think the team is definitely broken, after all of the animosity that happened between us last season.” Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake/Black Canary, added. “And now the predicament Oliver is in, and just the sacrifice that he made for us. The hierarchy is broken, so we need to restructure and reevaluate how we approach the team.”

And with Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) and his Longbow Hunters in tow, it sounds like the remaining members of Team Arrow should watch their backs.

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, explained earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

Depending on how all of this this is executed, it could represent a major shift for Arrow, something that Amell appears to be on board with.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

You can view the official synopsis for Arrow‘s seventh season below.

“There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.”

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.