‘Arrow’ Team Goes Through “Training Day” in New Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “Training Day”, tonight’s upcoming episode of Arrow.

The episode will see Team Arrow go through training with the Star City Police Department as the name implies, but according to producer Oscar Balderrama, it sounds like there will be quite a few cringeworthy and humorous moments for the team — especially since they are better at the job than the police in Star City most of the time.

“Episode 715 is called ‘Training Day’. In order to operate without threat of being pursued by law enforcement, our team has to become law enforcement,” Balderrama explains. “One of the conditions of this working is that the team has to go through a training day with the SCPD which, of course, is going to lead to some comedic moments because our team are pretty well-skilled, in fact they’re more skilled than the SCPD itself.”

And it won’t just be Oliver, Felicity, Diggle, and Rene struggling with this status quo shift in the episode. It seems like Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) may be really and truly dead, leaving Laurel to find out who killed him. On top of that, Dinah will also find herself struggling with her place in light of the way things have changed, both personally and professionally.

“We are trying to figure out who killed Ricardo Diaz and that is what Laurel Lance will be doing,” Balderrama says. “Suddenly the stakes have never been higher for her. Dinah also will be dealing with doubts about her place now.”

As we’ve seen, Dinah’s (Juliana Harkavy) sonic cry is something of a question mark at this point in the season. We’ve seen in the flash forward storyline that Dinah isn’t using her sonic powers and bears a scar on her throat. That scar was explained in “Star City Slayer” when her throat was brutally slashed and it’s not yet clear how that has changed things for Dinah.

“It’s something that they’ve left open, which I like,” Harkavy told reporters during a visit to the show’s set last year. “You know, she does have a scar, and we allude to it a couple of times, we don’t necessarily know where it’s come from yet. So her powers are kind of in question, but I think that, for sure, she’s had all of this time to train, and a lot of years to grow stronger.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Training Day” below.

TEAM ARROW ATTEMPTS TO WORK WITH SCPD

Team Arrow attempts to work with the Star City Police Department but much to Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) frustration, things don’t go as planned.

Meanwhile, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) gets some life-changing news. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Rebecca Rosenberg.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Training Day” will air tonight, March 11th.