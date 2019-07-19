Arrowverse Heroes Say Goodbye to Arrow in New Video

This fall will mark the end of an era for superhero television, as Arrow comes to an end after eight seasons. While that farewell is still many months away, a new video from Entertainment Weekly is already pulling on fans’ heartstrings. As part of the Arrowverse‘s recent cover shoot with the magazine, a video was released that shows the franchise’s heroes addressing this final chapter.

“With Arrow coming to an end, I wanted to send some love to Stephen [Amell]. None of this would have been possible without Stephen and without the groundwork that Arrow laid.” The Flash star Grant Gustin revealed. “I’ll never forget showing up for my first day and being scared sh*tless and just so nervous after binge-watching all of Arrow, and they welcomed me with open arms. I got to be part of the superhero fold, and I’ll always appreciate this journey. And I love you, Stephen.”

“Stephen, you are our fearless leader and you started all of this.” Supergirl star Melissa Benoist added. “You’re a big dork, and I love you.”

“Stephen, I started off as a really big fan of Arrow, and then got to know you.” Batwoman star Ruby Rose explained. And you are the most beautiful, kind, and handsome man that I know. And I just want to thank you so much for welcoming me into the family, and giving me all the advice about what it’s like to be a superhero. I love you. Even though Arrow is ending, don’t be a stranger.”

“Arrow, Season 8, and it’s all coming to an end.” Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz added. “So sad, I mean, pretty much all of Sara’s family has died on the show anyways, but she’s still got a lot of friends over there, and I think I’ll miss it all. Maybe now that the show’s done, I’ll get that black costume. I’m gonna get that one back.”

“Hey, it’s the last season of Arrow.” Amell says in the video’s end. “Thanks for coming on the journey with us, and we hope that the last season is awesome.”

Arrow‘s final episodes currently have a lot riding on them, now that Amell’s Oliver Queen has learned of his impending death in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Now that Oliver is well aware of his fate – and was tasked by The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) to help stop the coming “Crisis”, it sounds like the show could be taking some narrative risks — and possibly include some interesting character returns.

“There are so many characters [to consider]. So many characters,” showrunner Beth Schwartz explained in a recent interview. “And we’re definitely thinking about all of that, because just as much as our fans want to see it, as people who have been on the show for a long time, we are also fans of these characters. So we’re going to make sure that everyone has a great final season.”

“That’s the exciting part of next season, only having 10 episodes,” Schwartz revealed. “We’ve [been] brainstorming and thinking about who we want back, because there are so many characters that we love… I think every episode is just going to be humongous. We’re going to fit it all in, and it’s definitely going to be an amazing season.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.