‘Arrow’: New Alliances Form In “Divided” Midseason Premiere Promo

The CW has released a new promo for the upcoming midseason premiere for Arrow‘s sixth season, “Divided.”

The promo shows a very different situation for Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Steven Amell) as Cayden James (Michael Emerson) has assembled his own team of villains while Team Arrow has undergone a massive status change. You can check out the promo above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the video, Curtis/Mister Terrific (Echo Kellum,) Rene/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez,) and Dinah/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) are teaming up on their own without Oliver after the team’s trust was broken during the midseason finale causing Team Arrow to return to its original lineup.

But this division of heroes may just play into James’ hand. The super hacker villain doesn’t just have a posse like Diggle (David Ramsey) says in the promo. He has a bomb, one that, should he get everything he needs to optimize it, has the power to take out not only Star City but much more than that. With Team Arrow in pieces, the advantage is in James’ court.

How long he will have that advantage, though, remains to be seen. While Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) is seen in the promo, as we saw in the midseason finale the Earth-2 villain might be having a slow change of heart. Instead of killing Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) at James’ request, she cut his restraints and let him go. That’s not likely to go over well with James.

Arrow returns Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 9/8c on The CW.